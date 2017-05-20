Gen. Yakubu Gowon

Obasi and Ikpemini were the archetype of the Biblical “friend(s) that sticketh closer than a brother.” Even though their mothers were friends, it was nothing compared to the level these young men had taken camaraderie to. So inseparable were they that even their parents dared not come between them.

While Obasi was the somewhat quiet, introverted and reflective type, Ikpemini was as voluble as he was gregarious. The one was nearly all that other was not: and that made for a very beautiful pairing.

They were in their early twenties at the onset of the Nigeria/Biafra civil war in 1967. Predictably, Ikpemini was eager to immediately enlist in the army while Obasi favoured waiting and watching things unfold. Since none of them was ready to let go of the other, they yo-yoed for another 12 months before finally enlisting in mid 1968. Happily, they were in the same battalion so they kept looking out for each other.

At the turn of the year however, as the conflict grew fiercer and the Biafran situation more desperate, their battalion was split in order to beef up the severely depleted troops in the Onitsha sector. All this while, they had been quartered in Port Harcourt and were operating in the lower Niger Delta specifically in Ogoniland. While Ikpemini headed for Onitsha, Obasi remained in the thick, treacherous mangrove swamps of the Niger Delta.

In November 1968, two months after their painful parting, information filtered to Ikpemini that a detachment of troops on a marine supply mission to Bonny was sunk; leaving no survivors. Obasi was the regimental head of that operation.

Ikpemini was devastated and inconsolable. He felt responsible for his bosom friend’s demise for had he not been so eager to enlist, both of them would still be alive and far away from the murderous theatre. When he came home briefly for Christmas, he could not even bring himself to inform Obasi’s family. A week later, he returned to the war front but barely nine weeks afterwards, he had to be ferried back home after sustaining fatal injuries that necessitated amputation of his right leg.

Though physical combat was over for him, an even more intense war was raging within him on account of the secret he had elected to live with. As the days rolled into weeks and months, it became increasingly difficult for him. Unfortunately, because of the mounting disarray within the army ranks, communication was near comatose so the military authorities had not officially informed Obasi’s family.

Obasi’s mother and sister, Erinma would come every other day to check on Ikpemini. They would pray with him, making fervent supplication for his recovery and for the safe return of Obasi. Each time Erinma prayed for her brother’s return, the ‘amens’ Ikpemini uttered in response were like fiery arrows piercing his soul. When he could bear it no longer, he told his mother but even she could not muster the requisite resolve to break the news. At the end of the day, both mother and son clung despairingly to the possibility that the process of time will settle the matter.

Time indeed did perform its work. Three months after the surrender of Biafra, official notification of Obasi’s demise finally came. While Obasi’s family was coming to terms with their monumental loss, mother and son were ruing missed opportunities to have done what they were morally bound to.

When Ikpemini passed away five years after the surrender, it was attributable to causes unconnected with his war injuries. Soon after the news of Obasi’s death broke, he had developed acute hypertension which he never recovered from. It was easy for people to link his illness to his closeness to Obasi but it was so much more. The weight of the secret he should not have borne must have helped to crush him.

I consider General Yakubu Gowon the most important personality in Nigeria at the moment not only because he was at the helm at the most critical juncture of her tortuous evolution but also because he remains alive and sound of mind as the nation stands once more on the brink of an uncertain future.

Since returning from exile and undergoing necessary re-instatement and rehabilitation, he has admirably re-integrated into the processes of national redemption epitomized by his laudable initiative, “Nigeria Prays.”

As a Christian, I believe in the necessity and efficacy of prayer especially in national affairs. I was brought up by men and women for whom praying for Nigeria was an all-consuming passion and a divine mission. To pray sincerely for Nigeria, you must love her. To persist in this sublime habit means you are irrevocably committed to her. On the twin concepts of love and unalloyed commitment, rests patriotism. To say Gowon is patriotic is merely stating the obvious.

Yet each time it is reported that Gowon is praying, I am uneasy: uneasy because I believe he owes his nation a little more than prayers. Having piloted the affairs of Nigeria through a most testy period, he must know things that can better position us for the future. As a man of vast experience and robust intellect, he must certainly have arrived at critical deductions that can aid our collective recovery. Call them secrets if you may but Gowon has to be a repository of many of them. Sadly, he has remained silent to this moment and I can’t help but wonder if his prayer ministry isn’t a sanctimonious cover for his inexplicable silence.

Ikpemini also prayed and bellowed ‘amen’ when it was required of him yet while those sessions lasted, it must have been gnawing at his conscience that there was a duty he was shirking. Though the truth he bore was bitter, it would have been the best if it was announced at the earliest opportunity. It wouldn’t have brought Obasi back to life but it could have helped everyone quickly begin the tearful adjustment to life without him. And maybe – just maybe – it could have added a few more days to his amputated life.

Gowon cannot undo anything in our past but he continues to hold a small but critical key to the future of Nigeria. It will amount to an irreparable dent on his legacy if he expires before delivering the key. So if he has not already started putting his thoughts in writing, now is the best time to start.

So when he is praying – as I believe he is sworn to continue to do – it wouldn’t seem as if he is merely preying on our faith, hope, trust and ignorance of the facts.