﻿﻿Why Corruption fight is a Waste of Every body's Time - Federal permsec run away with 40 cars/

One only needs to read the story at the end of this piece to understand why President Buhari’s purported corruption fight is a hoax being perpetrated on Nigerians and the world. Here is a quote from the minister of information Alhaji Lai Mohammed:

The Minister said the strategy has proven so effective that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office

The minister of information could not name the corrupt permanent secretary; could not give when the incident happened and could not say what else happened after the recovery. Was he punished? How?

The conclusion of this writer after he read this piece was that no such thing happened. There is no way to independently confirm that the recovery ever took place or that the SUV’s were ever stolen. If this indeed happened and the perpetrator is shielded, the most effective way to stop others from repeating the incident is public shaming of the Perm Sec. To protect “his holy name” is collusion with the criminal activity of the Secretary.

Late Mr. Awolowo’s advise to the then military governments that wore this same cloak of fighting corruption was that if a tree falls in the forest and another tree falls on top of it, people should first cut up the tree on top before they could gate to the one below. This advice still applies to the government of Buhari, one of the former military governors, that Awo spoke of and to.

If PMB is serious about fighting corruption, he should follow the direction used by doctors in healing a patient.

1. He should stop the bleeding before diagnosing the patient

2. He should diagnose the patient

3. He should treat the disease

4. He should advise the patient on future risks and what to do to avoid his condition.

To apply this to the Dr. Muhammadu Buhari, the doctor trying to cure corruption of Nigeria, he should stop the bleeding first. He should ensure that people in his administration are not corrupt. We have seen the budget he submitted for 2016 was thrown out by the senate because it did not add up. The resubmitted budget was padded. As of December 2016, can PMB show on the ground road construction completed from the 2016 budget or hospital improvements or salaries paid on time? Will the amounts equal to the budgeted amounts? One must first remove the sand in one’s eyes before he can see clearly what is in another’s eyes.

Dr. Buhari should diagnose the patient correctly. Most of what goes on as corruption in Nigeria are not really corruption from this writer’s perspective. A civil servant who is owed three or four month’s salary and who appropriates government inventory or money is not corrupt. He is trying to survive. He pays rent, feeds his family, pays transportation to come to work. He is merely trying to survive. The government wants him to commit suicide and he refuses to do so. The government must properly define what corruption is after the government has done its duty to her staff. The civil servant, the teachers, police, etc. could be incorruptible if treated well, just as it used to be, before the war.

Dr. Buhari’s treatment of Nigerian corruption should start by putting the fight on the second shelf and putting food production; payment of living wages; rebuilding infrastructures; etc.; on the top shelf. It is when these are completed or sufficient progress have been made that the fight against corruption could be effective.

Dr. Buhari’s discharge documents would include openness. If a corrupt permanent secretary is caught his name would be made public and his trial and punishment will be there for all to see. PMB’s love for secret trials (remember Nnamdi Kanu and Perm Sec who stole 40 cars) is no means to stop corruption or insecurities.

Read this and cry.

Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba

Boston, Massachusetts,

December 29, 2016

A former Federal permanent secretary retired from office recently and took away 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this today, while explaining President Muhammadu Buhari’s well-articulated strategy in the fight against corruption in the country.

Mohammed was reacting to criticisms that the anti-corruption war lacks strategy.

"The Federal Government is being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption in the country, contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said.

The Minister said the strategy has proven so effective that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office

He said the federal government is not just fixated on prosecution alone but is also taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive

Alhaji Mohammed listed the strict enforcement of the Treasury Singles Account (TSA), which has largely reduced the diversion of government funds into various secret accounts, and the constant fishing out of ghost workers in the public service, which many states are now adopting, as some of the preventive measures against corruption.

He however said some other measures have been perfected to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, adding that the measures include the establishment of the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery and the Asset Tracing Committee; the setting up of an Asset Register, and the Whistle Blower Policy.

The Minister also announced the plan by the government – working through the Code of Conduct Bureau - to commence, starting in 2017, a trial run of electronic asset declaration to facilitate compliance and also to search and retrieve data on the assets of public officers

In addition, he said, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption is working with relevant MDAs, especially the National Bureau of Statistics, to improve data collection on corruption indicators generally.

''Once perfected, the data will be shared with government periodically, if possible as regularly as government receives data on inflation and unemployment trends, to indicate trends in corruption

and influence government measures to correct the situation before it gets out of hand as we have now,'' Alhaji Mohammed said.

Expatiating on the Presidential Committee on Asset Recovery, he said it meets regularly to take reports from key law enforcement agencies

on government's anti-corruption effort, share information and intelligence, review the challenges being faced in the anti-corruption efforts generally and give directives on the way forward.

''This same body, on the recommendation of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, has directed a centralized management of

recovered looted assets through the Central Asset Management Committee under the leadership of Minister of Finance as legal custodian of government asset.

''This singular move has reduced the opportunity for re-looting of recovered assets that was prevalent under previous regime. By this measure, EFCC, ICPC and all asset recovery law enforcement agencies

are mandatorily required to furnish the Minister of Finance with full details of recovered asset whether cash or otherwise,'' the Minister said, adding that data reconciliation will soon be completed and the information will be made available to the public.

On the Asset Register, he said it has made very difficult the looting of government physical assets, most notably vehicles, by departing political appointees as well as senior and middle level officers.

Alhaji Mohammed said the recently approved Whistle Blower policy is designed to further enhance government's effort to recover looted

funds, noting: ''People who give credible and useful information to government that leads to recovery of stolen public assets will be rewarded with between 2.5% - 5% of the recovered fund and government will keep the identity of the whistle blower absolutely confidential.''

He said the government is finalizing the constitution of an Asset Tracing Team to work with internationally reputably bodies to trace and recover public assets in private pockets.

''In this regard, government will also escalate the use of non-conviction-based asset recovery methods to boost revenue and diminish corruption and the perception that crime pays or criminals can keep their loot. The Federal Government is getting Nigerians in diaspora and international civil society organizations involved in the campaign for return of looted assets,'' the Minister added.

