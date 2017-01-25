﻿﻿Who is Properly Thinking for the Future and Survival of Igbo People?/

Having grown up with the strong conviction that we Igbos are a tolerant and highly industrious people that are unreasonably hated and often scapegoated by other ethnic groups in Nigeria, I find it extremely troubling to see young Igbos massively united and fired up by extreme hatred against other Ethnic groups, chiefly, Hausa/Fulanis and Yorubas without any tangible immediate provocation.

As a thinker with a reasonably sound memory and knowledge of Nigerian politics and political history, I am aware that Igbos were massacred like never before since the end of the civil war in 1970, by Boko Haram, particularly between 2011 and 2013, under the leadership of the most Igbo Presidency in Nigerian history since 1967, without any real outrage from Igbo leaders or groups.

I thought I should disclose my private email below, which I wrote in February, 2012, hoping that readers would be better informed about Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB who apparently did not feel the blood of their fellow Igbos when they were actually under threat, but have since 2015 after the presidential elections become active purveyors of ethnic hatred.

Whether or not you are Igbo, please, kindly read and compare the private thoughts of an ordinary Igbo man not seeking any attention in February 2012 when the lives of Igbos were truly under threat with the best ideas and beliefs you know about Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB and ponder on what you think is rational.

You must however, bear in mind the undeniable fact that Igbo political leaders were overwhelmingly clustered in the PDP ( the ruling party in Nigeria between 1999 and 2015) and actively demonised the APC ( current ruling party) as Islamic, devilish and anti-Igbo party.

Below is my email as written on February 2012, unedited:



John Iteshi <This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. >

12 February 2012 at 20:21

To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Igbos Must Remain in Northern Nigeria And Defend Their Existence!

I have changed my stand on Igbos in Ugwu Awusa (Northern Nigeria). I think it is right for Igbos to stand firm wherever they live or at least in areas of high concentration of Igbos like Kano and defend their existence as part of such cities. Igbos should stop running from lands they have invested millions in developing, but should remain be claiming ownership of their adopted homeland.

Ndu Igbo (“Ndu” is an Izhi dialect version of Ndi) must claim part-ownership of any part of Nigeria they have long settled in and refuse to become refugees in their own country. In times like this, Ndu Igbo must sing and defend the principle of "One Nigeria" in defending their ownership of any part Nigeria they have settled.

I arrived at this decision by asking myself the question "what if any serious crises happens in Lagos, would Igbos there most certainly numbering more than 4 Million be advised to leave Lagos?” To where?

No. Igbos cannot continue existing like refugees in a country they constitute a very significant element of (if not the majority). We must not abandon our wealth and economic interests again to waiting looters only to lose precious lives while stampeding to the East and later come back to the same location to start life afresh. One is not suggesting that an average Igbo trader in the North should simply sacrifice his life in defence of his shop against Boko bombs, but simply that Igbos in the North should be strongly supported (in all ways possible, by Igbos at home and overseas) to defend their existence while defending their lives of course. By defending their existence in the North I am not advocating war against their fellow Northerners, but simply that a properly organised Igbo union (one or two bodies working together with common Igbo survival interest, not the sort of self-seeking primitive Igbo organisations mushrooming all over the world) should with the strongest backing of Igbo leaders at home, in Abuja and all over the world be demanding protection and adequate compensation for their lives and properties from both the relevant Northern State governments and the Federal government of Nigeria. The existence of compensation systems in civilised countries of the White world is not just for feeling good or showing that they have loads of money, but most importantly to police performance and effectiveness of their institutions and organizations. The same system also works to ensure that industries produce the world class products that we all love to trust.

It is therefore consistent with the aspiration for a successful Nigeria for Igbos in the North to be supported globally by all Igbo individuals of worth to ensure that they are adequately compensated for any losses occasioned by the usual acts of criminality that target them. Anything short of complete and adequate compensation is not just a disastrous result, but has also a disastrous consequence for Igbo people in Nigeria. Since our habit of running back and forth from unwarranted attacks has evidently only encouraged more targeted unprovoked attacks on Igbos over the years, failing to take a firm and uncompromising stand on our survival now and demanding adequate compensations for lives and properties lost or damaged will, only put our survival as a people in danger. By our primitive approach of simply running away like nomads from places we have settled and developed for decades, we are only tempting criminal gangs in other areas of high concentration of Igbos, Western Nigeria, Cotonue in Benin Republic, Cameroon etc to attack our people at any given opportunity, knowing that we are such a primitive and unorganised people of over 40 Million that will allow massive destruction of their lives and economic interests without any sort of a fight back or punishment or compensation.

Igbo political leaders of all divides, religious leaders, and other Igbo leaders and prominent individuals must now rise to the occasion of organising ourselves properly enough to be able to meet the challenges of national survival in an increasingly dicey Nigeria. This statement does not in anyway mean secession, but simply about survival as a people where things are falling apart and in the event of the collapse of Nigeria. It will be foolish of any Igbo leader to shy away from the reality that Igbos are in the most vulnerable position now in the event of any major political crisis in Nigeria. Our lack of organisation and the complete non-existence of any legitimate and/or purposeful leadership at the Igbo National level makes us even more vulnerable in a country that is legitimately ours, where we probably constitute a majority ethnic group.

I had a few years ago advocated for an Igbo national conference aimed at reconciling ourselves with ourselves. I remain convinced that Ndu Igbo are now dangerously in need of such a conference.

In my humble submission, enlightened top Igbo religious leaders, prominent Igbo business leaders and other smart Igbos without political affiliations should begin to meet towards the organisation of a successful Igbo National Conference of all clans and units within Igbo land.

The aim of organising such a conference is to lay the foundation for a civilised Igbo nation of people that must understand and pursue their group survival above individual survival. The critical essence of reconciliation is fundamentally to reconcile Igbo groups that may have legitimate grudges and to create the common understanding and enlightenment we lack as a people.

It is not enough for us to organise the most showy burial for our late leader General Emeka Ojukwu, but to actually respect him properly by ensuring that we build a successful Igbo society able to protect and defend her own people.

I ask myself, do I advocate for session or anything like it by my submissions above? The answer is no. Far from it, I have actually supported the continued existence of Nigeria and prescribed measures that will lead us to a successful modern democracy without evading the reality that it is possible for Nigeria to choose to disintegrate or simply fall into a much more serious political crisis.

My submissions above could be readily adapted nationally or by any other ethnic groups not just the Igbos. If systems were in place for adequate punishment of crimes related to ethnic hatred and adequate compensation by both Federal government and the affected State governments, Hausas, Yorubas, Tivs etc would also live confidently and safely in any part of Nigeria without fear of any reprisal attacks. State governments and federal government agencies would be more effective in preventing crisis because they would be held responsible not just on paper or news conferences, but in the most effective ways possible.

I must conclude by warning Ndu Igbo that time is running out on us to stop the politics of individual survival and embark on the politics of group survival.

We must also begin to educate ourselves to partake actively in the local politics of our places of settlement as a vital group survival mechanism. I believe the biggest threat to Igbo survival is the political ignorance of the average Igbo man.

The fact that the more than 4 million Igbos that live in Lagos have absolutely no political value is a bold statement on Igbo primitiveness. Despite our immeasurable level of individual abilities and achievements we remain the most politically backward Black nation. Igbos constitute at more than 40% of the population of Lagos State, dominate economic activities in Lagos and evidently contribute more than 40% of the revenues generated by Lagos State government yet, they do not have any significant contribution to how lagos is governed. That is definitely not how to be a civilised people for Hausas in Ogbe Awusa in Abakaliki have for decades been actively involved in Abakaliki politics.

I am not advocating that Igbos should begin to fight the Yorubas or any group in Lagos or anywhere, but simply that Igbos should get better integrated into the societies they live in rather than just focusing on making money. I am saying that Igbos wherever they have taken up permanent residence in Nigeria should be educated to integrate fully with the people while preserving of course, their Igbo identity and culture in the best spirit of peaceful co-existence of different cultures. Igbo people must stop engaging in primitive village meetings in Lagos and other major cities at the expense of the collective survival of Igbo people.

It is not just Igbos that require education but everyone in Nigeria to understand that the dominance of their city by people of other ethnic groups does not pose any risk to their survival. Instead of discouraging the arrival of Igbo businesses, a better enlightened other Nigerian cities should be begging for Igbos to come and invest as it promotes their economy. I am very certain that Yorubas, being highly enlightened people would do everything possible to stop non-indigenes leaving Lagos for any exodus would naturally cause them serious economic crisis.

I find the idea that Igbos should only invest in the East of Nigeria most unhelpful and backward because Igbos cannot survive as an island . It is a backward idea for Igbos to abandon their wealth in the North or elsewhere whenever there is crisis, without demanding and/or fighting for compensation. It is very backward for Igbo to restrict their economic expansion as we will never achieve the global greatness we deserve by running like nomads or avoiding other cities and countries.

Ndu Igbo must rise to the occasion of protecting our existence by vigorously challenging the culture of deliberately wasting the lives and properties of Igbo people without any compensation whatsoever. Only when grave consequences follow any attack on the life of any Igbo man (or indeed any other person irrespective of ethnicity) or his property will Nigeria become a safe country with any real prospect of survival as a nation-state.

John Iteshi

London, February 2012

I visited Nigeria between 29 May and 11 June 2016 with the principal aim of testing out /selling a different kind of thinking for the development and survival of Igbo land and people.

I interacted with Igbo traders in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos as well as with students at my Alma mater, University of Nigeria with the aim of convincing people to the understanding that the person that needs peace and unity most should be the Igbo man and woman because we have economic interest in other parts of Nigeria more than anyone else has in our part

At both Abuja (Zone 3, Wuse Business district) and Enugu (Ogbete market), I realised how dangerous it can be to try to even raise any question about the credibility of Nnamdi Kanu or the so-called IPOB.

Hence, I know that writing this will attract extreme hatred from millions of Igbos who have been somehow brainwashed about the imminence of their Biafra. But I have decided to speak out against untruths and irrational hatred.

As hardworking people, I believe we should totally reject a political culture that believes in “bad men” and celebrates criminal acumen as great political leadership qualification.

John Iteshi

London. December. 2016.