ï»¿ï»¿The Power of Motherhood/

Of all the roles which women offer in the home and indeed the society, motherhood seems unquestionably the most persuasive. It is deemed so because although the role of the woman as a wife may change, the woman’s maternal role is not subject to change i.e it is unalterable. To this end, women’s position is core in the family upon which their maternity is founded in perpetuity.

This explains why the family has been alluded to belonging to women because of the following characteristic features:

(1) bearing children;

(2) realing children(this includes being nursed when sick by a mother whose affection is so enduring;

(3) pillars of strength for the home i.e the family. It is evident that a mother fills the home with love and ensures safety for all;

(4)regulatory agent for the children from cradle to adulthood and indeed for life nurturing them into individuals who can positively influence the society, reflecting the attitude of mothers that reared them;

(5) as natural guides and companions to their children by being continuously present and hands on in the character molding of their children. Simply put, a mother shapes a child which explains why moral decadence in the society most often than not is traceable to the falling standards in the family and by extension the querying of the role of mothers;

(6) moral standard bearers to the children and the entire family group

(7) beacons of love comparable to none on earth);

(8) selflessness service rendering of immense inexhaustible responsibilities such as these: kindling of affection, loyalty, bravery, patience zeal, hope and courage that are.

As the above indicates, what greater influence of another can be compared to that of a mother’s role, who albeit being a feminine role, the elementary function is a family role established according to Cyril Aldred “in the principle of collective as well as individual nurture”(1961).

This nurture is evidenced in the allusion to the power of mothers as godly ‘co-creators’ .Examples of the godly mothers role which is of great influence in the training of children abound in the role of blessed Virgin Mary who had so much influence on the Lord so much so that through her intervention Jesus came to the aid of the newly married couples in Cana. Another case, is the role of saint Monica who greatly influenced her son Augustine to give up all earthly pleasures for the Lord. In similar vein, is Lois and Eunice, grandmother and mother of Timothy who acknowledges their roles in forming his faith in God(2 Timothy 1:5). Indeed, although Paul’s preaching may have been used by God to bring Timothy to actual conversion but before it, we must not loose sight of the years of positive influence of his godly grandmother and mother. This Paul reiterated by writing to Timothy that “…remain faithfully to what you have learned and believed, because you know from whom you learned it,… (2 Tim 14-16).

The victory and successes of Emperor Constantine in the conquest of Roman, is inseparably linked with her mother. To further reiterate the primacy of a mother’s power and influence as godly co-creators, is John Ruskin who stated succinctly that: “my mother’s influence in molding my character was conspicuous. She forced me to learn daily long chapters of the Bible by heart. To that discipline and patient, accurate resolve I owe not only much of general power of taking pains,…” His answer is good as mine and obviously you the reader. Driving this role home Charles Reade said “we owe the larger half of what we are to our mothers because a larger half of what we are, is attributable to our mothers, given that no one can disassociate his/her ‘beingness’ from that of our mothers.

Finally, a mother's role although challenging, is a rewarding experience of nurturing because all of humankind after all, in the words of Adreinne Rich “of woman born”.