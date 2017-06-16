﻿﻿The Grand Plot against the Igbo/

In 2008, just before our Dim Ikemba was committed to mother earth, I wrote an article that was published in the Sunday ThisDay of January 8, with the title “Ojukwu: How He Ruined the Igbos”. When IPOB upped the ante in their agitations, I re-published it online as “Biafra of Our Dreams, Any Change in Strategy?” In the article, I made it clear that war was not the best option for conflict resolution. I further averred that the Biafra War was ill-conceived and lacked the clear cut-strategy required to win it. I also posted that I do not support the balkanization of Nigeria and that Ndigbo should be in the forefront of those articulating superior solutions that would make Nigeria work. I hinged my argument on the fact that Ndigbo would do better in a united Nigeria founded on equity and fairness. As an engineer, I believe that the mathematical truism that the whole which is always greater than the sum of the parts holds true for the global Igbo interest in the Nigeria project.

I went to secondary school in the North. While in school, I met great souls I have not met anywhere else. My university education was in the West. A greater part of my adult life I am still spending here in the West. While here, I have also met great and free spirited souls with whom we have become one family for over 30 years and still counting. I have been married to a half Yoruba and half Edo for over 21 years. So my brothers and sisters, good and bad people are in abundance in every tribe. The current abusive tirade on the social media is absolutely uncalled for. I am of the opinion that those who provide them the platforms should do us a great favour by censuring vituperations that do not contribute to the wellbeing of the society. We can simply agree to disagree and still be humane to each other.

As a committed follower of Jesus Christ, I believe that humanity in ONE. As a result, I believe that what affects the nose would eventually affect the eyes. The problem confronting humanity is neither in tribe nor in the tribal marks, but, poverty, access to quality education for all sexes, access to affordable healthcare, environmental challenges, access to economic opportunities, food and energy securities. However, the politicians lacking the right thinking faculty to articulate and galvanize the collective energy of the people, resort to the path most travelled; the promotion of ethnicity, hatred, tribal jingoism and nepotism. Rather than face the problems confronting them, people are indoctrinated to see other tribes as the source of their problems. Anywhere people are slashing each other’s throats; it is based on this useless indoctrination. And masses have refused to think; how does a Hausa man killing an Igbo man put food on his table, pay his children’s school fees or pay his hospital bills? Absurd.

I had earlier stated that I do not support the balkanization of Nigeria. However, after listening to the sinister audio conversation, currently trending online, between a prominent Northern politician and his SW friend, I am compelled to have a change of heart. From the tape, it is now apparent that there is a grand plot to deal with people from SE and SS. In particular, there is a grand design for the final solution to the “unending” Igbo “expansionism” which one of the voices in the tape alleged that Dr. Kwakwanzo did kick-start in Kano while he was the governor of the State. That is why they wanted him as their presidential candidate, not Buhari. Buhari was the choice of SW according to the tape. It is now obvious to me that One Nigeria is nothing but a ruse. No matter what the Ndigbo do, including changing their skin colors, they can NEVER be Nigerians. Even the toiling they do to develop the place where they reside is viewed with suspicion. Very strange.

There is even a preposterous allegation in the audio that Boko Haram is promoted and sponsored by Ndigbo to decimate the population of the North despite the fact that many Ndigbo and their businesses were the first victims of Boko Haram at the onset of their dastardly activities, this is both grotesque and frightening. It is akin to the labelling of the Jews by Nazis before the holocaust. That is the reason we should not discountenance the message contained in that tape no matter the parties involved. It is beyond hate speech. If you juxtapose the audio tape, probably recorded immediately after the 2015 elections, with the recent order to Ndigbo to exit from 19 Northern States by the Coalition of the North Youths, the only reasonable conclusion one can reach is that the venomous hatred is deep rooted. The outburst of the Coalition of Northern Youths is not happenstance; it is a deep rooted animosity that has been boiling within. Anybody trying to link it to the sit at home by SE is either naïve or lacks a sense of history. Ndigbo have been butchered in the North since 1945. Most often through acts that were done by people in far flung places that the poor Igbo trader trying to eke a living in a corner shop might not even be aware of. Go and check the records if one single person has ever been prosecuted for those atrocities to date, even when most were done in full glare of security operatives and sometimes with the security operatives as active participants. Let the truth be told, Sir Ahmadu Bello the late Sardauna of Sokoto had always maintained that the north is for the northerners. So the outburst of the so called Youths must be viewed within this context. For instance, there are over 250 ethnic tribes in Nigeria; the sit at home by the SE was not directed against any particular group, were the “Northerners” the ones that their rights were most fringed upon? Look no further as the Bible says, out of the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks. The herdsmen are butchering people throughout the whole length and breadth of Nigeria, yet nobody has issued quit notice to northerners residing in their domains. Neither has the Federal Government called them to order but when the SE sat at home just for one day in which no single life was put to danger, the “Northerners" are uncomfortable. What a country? The Ndigbo should NOT be heard or been seen. We should be grateful that we were accepted back into Nigeria after the Civil War. That is where absurdity starts; if a people have become such a nuisance to your “Eldorado”, why spend time and energy strategizing on how to deal with them instead of letting them go in a manner a right thinking person is expected to do. More so when the same people have been asking that you let them go. Which is easier? Must we waste the blood of the innocent in deceit and falsehood? After listening to that tape, it brought to light many under current moves in the polity people like me who had believed in the Nigerian project have foolishly been ignoring over time. Nigeria cannot possibly work. We have more terrorists in the government houses than we have in the Sambisa forest. Denials have been issued from some quarters, what is not debatable is that the dangerous conversation did take place between prominent persons of NE and SW extractions. We do not expect even the devil to accept that such tape emanated from him. What is also apparent is that APC is tearing at all seams. The audio must have been confidentially shared with another prominent person from SW when the going was good. When things started falling apart, the third person shared it to spite his old comrade in evil. You children of Lucifer, God will expose all of you at the appointed time. If we have people who still think that like those men in audio tape, honestly there is no hope for Nigeria.

Nigeria is indeed a very strange country. While Gen Ihejirika was at the helm of affairs; he was accused of war crimes because of the devastating war he was carrying out against Boko Haram. Today the narrative has changed. The same Ndigbo are accused of sponsoring Boko Haram. This appears to be position of the North as the Youths also alluded to this in their communique. If you have such facts, why not bring the perpetrators to book? No, they cook and nourish such lies as a buildup to their ulterior motive. A goat must be given a bad name to hang it. But my greatest happiness is that the truth is like the Sun, you can never cover it up with the palm of your hands. It has been two years since the Command and Control Center of the war was moved to the North East by their “brother”. Even with the military chiefs all from the North, the recent devastating attacks on the suburbs of Maiduguri has shown that the Nigerian Army may have won the battle but Boko Haram is asserting that War has just began. The purveyors of falsehood in that audio tape and elsewhere in Northern Nigeria should go and hide their heads in shame.

Prophet Gowon should listen to that tape. He should combine his praying job with dry fasting because God and humanity would hold him vicariously responsible for millions of souls wasted in fighting to keep Nigeria one. Indeed, there is no basis for Nigeria unity as he had rightly stated many years ago. The Civil War was absolutely unnecessary. You cannot build a nation on suspicion and hatred. Dr. Ngige and Gov Rochas Okorocha should do themselves a favour and listen to that tape. If after that, they still delude themselves about One Nigeria, I would recommend them for psychiatric evaluation. There must be a limit to deceit and double speak. Our “mumu don do”.

All the people of SE and SS living in the Northern Nigeria should also listen to that tape. They have promised to protect you, but observe that nobody has been arrested up till this time. If El Rufai and his co-travelers are capable of protecting you, why have they not protected the people of Southern Kaduna from the murderous herdsmen? Use your brain, and do not be a statistics. Do not allow history to repeat itself. Those of us who witnessed the activities prior to full blown hostilities in 1966-67 recall that there was a period in which it appeared that normalcy had returned. Many of our brothers were encouraged by the Government to return to their bases, similar to security assurances they are giving you today, but all who did, never returned until this day. We should take whatever happens in good stride, if we could rebuild with only £20, I am confident there is no condition we cannot surmount. Even if nothing happens, the take away for all us, is that we should reevaluate our investment strategy in the Nigeria project. Let's use our tongues to count our teeth, Nigeria is a grand deceit.

We should not be cowed or discouraged; we would not be the first to lose property in the history of a people seeking for their freedom. The Jews were most prosperous in many countries in Western Europe prior to the Nazi campaign for their annihilation. Those who saw the sign early did let go off all they had, while others who thought that common sense would prevail or this would just pass, never lived to tell the story.

Dear fellow intellectuals from SE and SS, this is not the time to sit on the fence anymore. The struggle so far lacks intellectual depth. It is time to add depth and meaning to it. The die is cast. We are endangered species in the Nigeria project. They have laid mines in the field for our children and their offsprings. In future they would deny them access to land to use to build their homes. They would not be allowed to open businesses where they see opportunities as if they are aliens from another planet. They would be disfranchised as Oba of Lagos had threatened in the last election except they vote according to the dictates of the owners of Nigeria. This cannot be our country or the country we are envisaging for our children. We must join the struggle, redefine the approach and develop a roadmap. The Igbo proverb says that “onye ajulu , adi aju onwe ya” literally meaning, he who has been rejected does not reject himself.

The IPOB and MASSOB approach appears crude to me. While I had earlier argued in my previous article that Ojukwu had tact but lacked strategy, in the case of IPOB and MASSOB they lack both. The spewing of ethnic rhetoric and abusive language is not the hallmark of leadership or the best way to make your case. Martin Luther King Jnr did not go about abusing people in order to dethrone segregation in America despite all kinds of darts thrown at his person. Leadership requires much more than that. Even if Biafra were created today, would it be healthy for the young nation to be surrounded by hostile neighbors? The Scots are seeking to exit from UK, nobody is abusing anybody or resort to any form of violence. The right for self-determination is an inalienable right enshrined in the UN and other International Charters which Nigeria is a signatory to. So those pedestrian approaches must be abandoned. No matter the provocation we must be civil in our approach and methodology.

I would like to end with the famous quote by JFK during his Inaugural Address. “In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility—I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it—and the glow from that fire can truly light the world." John F. Kennedy, 1961.

The opportunity beckons to all lovers of the Truth to come together and define our tomorrow and the future of our children. We must sit down and discuss terms of our co-existence or let our people go. We must never again pretend that all is well when we are being continuously hacked from beneath and above. Let us not shy away from this responsibility.

Engr. Osy Odife

