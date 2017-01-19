﻿﻿SOUND OF SULTAN/

The oracle of Sokoto has spoken; women and men have no equal rights regarding inheritance. The lawmakers have been put on notice; and only a less discerning person would treat the pronouncement of the Sultan of Sokoto with levity. The Sokoto caliphate may be history but in Nigeria of today, its influence is still far reaching.

After learning of the planned legislation to ensure women's rights and privileges regarding inheritance the Sultan made the following observations, “Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do…Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively.” The Sultan further advised the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to discard a bill that should normally be debated by Nigeria's elected legislature because of its religious implications.

Nigeria; from accidents of history and deliberate imposition has suffered, and continues to suffer from explicit religious shenanigans. But the most unyielding and least adaptable of the religions in Nigeria is Islam and its practitioners. A traditional ruler from Auchi said the law of inheritance was transmitted to Muslims by God almighty himself through the Koran about 1,400 years ago. The ruler promised a spiritual Jihad against the senate of Nigeria if it approves equality of men and women under inheritance laws. In other words, what obtained more than a millennia ago is absolutely true today and must be adhered to because it is from God and therefore unalterable. Nigeria's religious zealots tend to be militant when it comes to upholding religious injunctions, but quietly accept economic and socio-political slavery without complaint. Why is no one waging jihad, spiritual or otherwise about our roads, hospitals, unpaid salaries, fuel scarcity, and lack of infrastructural development?

One thing about Muslim demands or reactions to slights in Nigeria is that they know how to follow through. They make threats but do not shirk confrontations in order to achieve their aims. Nigeria's socio-political history is littered with many instances where seemingly trivial matters have resulted in wanton destruction of lives and properties: A cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in Denmark; hosting of a beauty pageant; a non-Muslim woman supervising exams; a non-Muslim passing near the mosque during Jummat prayers could result in parts of the nation shutting down for weeks due to premeditated upheavals. For the most part, Muslims in Nigeria have gotten away with wilful destruction of lives and property while the government of the day either watches helplessly, or becomes helpful in suppressing the truth.

There is no denying that widows, women and children are some of the most vulnerable in our society and once the breadwinner is no more, families sometimes disintegrate. In some cases, the woman is stripped of the entire acquisitions of the husband, especially if her children are still young. The dead husband's property becomes free booty for relatives, with some laying claim to the woman herself. This might have been the system in ancient times when the society was less disordered, homogenous and communal. But today, laws are needed to protect the wives and children of deceased husbands in such a way as to ensure the proper maintenance of the woman and her children. And if she so desires, a woman may marry whomever she likes after the death of her husband. In the modern era, the rights of women are a genuine pursuit that is necessary for the evolution of an egalitarian society.

Islam is male dominated and because its adherents believe this dominance is divine, there is usually an all-or-nothing stance regarding any form of threat to change Islamic laws - even when those laws are anachronistic. In the strictest sense, women are mere property and part of the acquisition of a man. Though Muslim women tend to be protected, and catered for, especially if the husband is a man of means, they can aspire only to the limit imposed by their men, hence the reference by PMB to rooms he expects his wife to operate in.

The Sultan has spoken, and he did so in no less a charged (faith-wise) atmosphere than during a Koranic recital competition. The inheritance law would probably go the way other laws that are deemed against Islamic injunctions have gone. If you read between the lines of the Sultan's response, the inheritance law, even if backed by legislative power, might be seen as Christian effrontery. The question is; how long would Nigeria endure socio-political stagnation because of imposed beliefs that might have served some predatory purpose more than a thousand years ago?