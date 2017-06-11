﻿﻿Shaken and stirred, Aso on the Rocks (episode 4)/

Hello caller, you are through to His Excellency now.

Good morning, Mr Acting President.

Good morning sir. May I ask your name?

I am His Excellency, the one and only Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Head of State and Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, President-in-waiting and Commander-in-Chief of the Igbo Jewish Republic...

Wait a minute...Laolu, is this a prank call?

It is not a prank call sir. We authenticated before passing it on.

I have not finished introducing myself, Mr Acting President.

OK, Mr Kanu, please go on.

I am Radio Biafra Director, Broadcaster, Editor, Announcer, Interviewer, Newsreader...

I think that is enough. What can I do for you?

I am phoning to complain that some people are threatening us Ibo people.

Have you been annoying Ọba Akiolu again?

Who is that?

The Ọba of Lagos.

Lagos? There is nothing like Lagos. It is a no man’s land.

With that kind of talk, little wonder he wanted to throw you in the Lagoon.

Nobody can do that to us. We Igbo people built Lagos.

Is that so?

Ask anybody. We Ibo are a generous people.

Is that so?

Yes, we are. We could have built Ibo land, build Owerri, build Enugu, build Abakaliki, but we did not.

Why not?

Instead, out of the generosity of our hearts, we built Lagos, we built Abuja, we built Port-Harcourt, we built Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna...

Okay, okay. I get your point. That is very generous indeed.

So you agree with me, then.

How could I ever disagree?

But you see, some people are telling us to get out of Kaduna and Kano and Maiduguri and the rest of Northern Nigeria, and go back to Biafra.

I thought you’d be happy about that.

Why would I be happy about it?

Didn’t you say you do not want to belong in Nigeria?

Yes, I said that.

You don’t want to be in Nigeria.

No, we don’t.

You said Nigeria is a zoo.

Yes, it is.

That Biafra is like a land flowing with milk and honey.

Yes, Biafra is flowing with oyel, and petroleum, and oyel, and natural gas, and crude oil, and oyel, and petrol, and gasoline...

Okay, okay. I get your point, Mr Kanu.

No you don’t, Mr Ọṣunbande.

My name is Ọṣinbajo, not Ọṣunbande.

That’s what Sai Baba called you.

Don’t be cheeky.

Alright, Mr Ọṣinbajo.

Thank you.

Like I said, all of the oyel belongs us.

But the people of the Niger Delta, South-South, they say...

There is no South-South. There is no Niger Delta. It is all Biafra.

Actually, except for the Ibo, all of the people included in your Biafra map say that they want no part in your expedition.

Which people said that?

It’s a long list.

I have time.

I don’t.

Mention just one, please.

The Urhobo, the Itsekiri, the Ijaw Youth Council, and Asari Dokubo, and the Olu of Warri, and the Amayanabo, Ata of Igala, President of the Cameroons. And there are many more. I think you should check with them before making your pronouncements.

I don’t need to. They are all part of Biafra whether they like it or not. And I am the leader of Biafra.

I am not even sure you speak for many Ibo people.

We are Igbo, not Ibo.

But every South-Easterner I know says Ibo.

Any South-Easterner who calls himself Ibo is a traitor.

Are you serious?

Tell them that I, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said that. I am the Eze Gburugburu, Onyinsi...

Maybe you should speak to Governor Okorocha, and Governor Orji Kalu, Daddy Vice President Alex Ekwueme, and so on. All of them say Ibo.

Don’t worry about those yesterday men. I am the new king of the Igbo.

Wait a minute there! Late Professor Achebe wrote that the Igbo do not have kings.

Did he say that?

Professor Achebe wrote that the Igbo are traditionally republicans; that decisions are taken at a roundtable of equally ranked elders.

Did he say that?

It’s all on record.

Well, never mind about that. Like I said, I am the new Jewish King of Biafra.

That’s alright, then.

But it is not alright.

Why else again?

Have you not been listening? I said some old men in Kaduna, calling themselves youths, say we must leave Northern Nigeria and go back to Biafra.

You should be happy about that.

I’m not.

Why? It looks like they are merely doing you a favour.

They say that they would kill us all if we do not leave.

I didn’t hear nor read that in their statement.

It’s implied, isn’t it?

Don’t put words in people’s mouth.

They also say that they are giving us only three months to pack out.

How long do you need?

That is not the point, Mr Ọṣunbande.

Again, my name is not Ọṣunbande. My name is Ọṣinbajo

Sorry, Mr Acting President.

So what’s your point?

My point is that we don’t want to leave.

Come again?

We don’t want to leave Kano, and Kaduna, and Maiduguri, and Minna, and Ilorin...

I thought that was the whole point of your campaign.

We want to go to Biafra, but we don’t want to leave Nigeria.

Those are contradictions.

You don’t understand, Prof.

What don’t I understand?

If we leave, there won’t be an Ibo President?

Of course not, what did you expect? You cannot be President of a country of which you are not a citizen. That is basic civics.

But we want an Ibo President of Nigeria.

Well, you’ve got to make your mind.

I have another complaint.

What is it?

I hear the Police want to send me back to Kuje.

Have you committed any offence?

They say I have violated my bail conditions.

Have you?

Well, my dibia says that I haven’t.

Your dibia is a lawyer?

The man is supernatural. He knows everything.

I advise you talk to professionals, Mr Kanu

I will talk to my rabbi.

Hold on, Mr Kanu, the IGP is here. He is trying to tell me something.

Did you say IGP?

Yes, the IGP, he is here, he wants me to ask you where you are.

What?

He wants to know your location. Where are you, Mr Kanu? Mr Kanu? Hello, hello, Mr Kanu? Mr Nnamdi Kanu, are you still there...

