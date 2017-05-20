﻿﻿Shaken and stirred, Aso on the Rocks (episode 2)/

Wake up, wake up darling, you are screaming in your sleep.

Oh, thank Jesus. So it was just a nightmare.

You had a nightmare?

Yes, a terrible one.

What is it about?

I’ll tell you in a minute, but first go and check that the door is securely locked. I don’t trust that new ADC.

I still don’t know why you accepted him as ADC.

I had little choice.

What do you mean?

Four of the five officers offered to me are from Katsina. Three of them were born in Daura.

So what’s the dream about?

I dreamt Dino Melaye was launching a book.

Maybe it is prediction that he will become an author. After all, he has enough cars to write books about them.

The book is about how to combat corruption.

Well, a book about how to throw people like Dino in jail can’t be that bad.

Dino Melaye wrote the book.

Yéèpàrìpà!

Stop it. That is idol worshippers’ language.

Father, in the Name of Jesus!

That’s better. Then I heard a voice saying that this is like satanists marching under the banner of Jesus Christ.

Holy Ghost fire!

Actually, I think it is like going to Ọṣun Oṣogbo to buy a Bible.

You are right. Lord, have mercy!

Now you see why I’m sweating profusely.

That is a terrible nightmare. We must call Daddy GO.

Don’t call him yet. Let’s wait till morning.

I will call Mummy GO, then.

Mama oní mama. Let her sleep, please.

What are we going to do then?

Call Asiwaju.

I reject that in the Name of Jesus.

Why?

Are you serious? This is a satanic attack and you are asking me to call his cousin?

Be careful what you say, I’ve told you I don’t trust these security details.

I thought you said those ones are spying for Mallam Kyari.

What stops him from passing information to the Jagaba, just to cause division?

We’ve got to do something.

That is not the end of the nightmare.

What? You mean there is more?

Yes, Bukola was the chief launcher at the ceremony.

Yéè, mi r’ogo láì dé Cẹ̀lẹ́!

He began to give his opening speech.

Yes?

He said, your Excellency, Mr Mere Coordinator.

He said that?

He continued and said, ‘”first and foremost I must offer you my congratulations on your promotion from Mere Commissioner”.

Stop. I’ve heard enough. I’m calling Toyin now.

You are doing what? This is only a dream.

Sorry.

There is still more.

No, no.

Patience Jonathan was special guest of honour.

That is it.

That is what?

We must go on thirty days fasting and prayer.

What will be the prayer points?

First of all, we must pray that every attempt of satan to hold a thieves convention in Abuja will be shattered by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Secondly, we must pray for a shortage of aviation fuel in Nigeria, so that all private jets will be grounded. You know these people you mentioned are allergic to commercial flights.

What about Daddy GO?

What about him?

Did I not hear that the next Holy Ghost in Atlanta is next week?

Okay, we will not pray for shortage of aviation fuel.

Thirdly, we must pray that at least one child of a former President will be getting married every Saturday until 2019. Between them they have more than sufficient bachelors and spinsters. In fact, Baba OBJ alone probably has enough supply.

Are you sure?

Well, our Forbes billionaires can always make up the balance. You know also that everybody wants to be seen at the wedding of our billionaires’ children.

You are right.

And if there is still any blank space to fill, we’ll just ask Banky and Etomi to bring their wedding forward.

Who is Banky? Who is Etomi?

They are two extremely popular Nigerians.

Are they APC members?

No.

Which faction of PDP do they belong?

Everybody is not a politician, honey.

How come they are so important, then?

They are loved by the public.

Are they billionaires?

Not according to Forbes.

So why are they so important?

They are good professionals, actors and singers.

Why would that make the public love them?

They are well behaved, without the scandals that dog many in their profession.

So, every Saturday until 2019 is taken care of. But what has that got to do with Melaye’s book launch?

That way, we know there will be nobody available to attend any satanic book inauguration.

That is just brilliant, my dear. You’ve got the brains of your grandfather.

Someone’s knocking. There’s somebody at the door.

Who’s there?

It’s me sir, your ADC.

Please get the door.

Good morning ma’am.

Good morning, Major.

This is for his Excellency.

Thank you, Major.

Honey, the daily security brief is here. You want me to read it to you?

Yes, my dear.

Oh my God, oh my God...

What is it, honey?

Well, you did not have a dream.

What?

The dream you had? It is reality. Dino wrote a book about how to combat corruption. Mama piss was special guest at the launch. Bukola was chief launcher.

