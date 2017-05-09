﻿﻿Shaken and Stirred, Aso on the Rocks (episode 1)/

Alhaji, Alhaji, there is fire on the mountain o!

What do the Mountain of Fire feefle want again? I already gave them their disputed land.

No, no, not MFM, Your Excellency. I said there is fire on the mountain.

Kai, if you don’t explain yourself in three seconds I will order you locked up in the guardroom.

Easy, General, you are no longer a military Head of State.

What, Ibro has done coup again?

No, what I mean is that this is a civilian regime.

Alhamdulillah! I thought you said Ibro and his boys have struck again.

You don’t need to worry yourself about that one, your Excellency.

Why not?

We have him under surveillance 24/7. We even know when he flushes his toilet in Minna.

Good. But I don’t want to know when he flushes his toilet; I want to know if he starts to plan a coup.

Yes, that one too. Besides, he won’t do anything while we are still holding his boy hostage in Kirikiri.

Is Sambo in Lagos?

Sorry, I meant Kuje Prison.

You got me scared again!

Why, Alhaji?

You know these Yoruba feefle in Lagos cannot be trusted.

I know, your Excellency.

Those cunning Yoruba. They will pretend that they are fighting one another, but as soon as you arrest one of them they immediately become friends again.

I know, your Excellency.

You remember how they did not vote for Ọbasanjọ,

I remember, your Excellency.

But as soon as those of us who actually voted for the man wanted to impeach him, suddenly his old enemy, that Abraham Adesanya, was on TV threatening secession.

I remember, your Excellency.

Shege Yorubawa

I agree, Alhaji.

Dan yiska dukansu

I agree, your Excellency.

So, what did you say is your froblem?

The PDP people are causing trouble again.

Is FeeDeeFee still alive?

Yes, your Excellency, they are still alive. They are even calling a conference next month.

Don’t make me laugh. Where will they get the money to do that?

A lot of them are billionaires, Alhaji.

Didn’t Ibrahim say he has taken all of their money?

Babangida has nothing to do with this.

I am not talking about Ibro. I am talking about Ibrahim EFCC.

I don’t know any of your appointees with a surname like that.

Ibrahim Magu, you idiot.

Oh, that one. He is a doing a fantastic job, your Excellency.

If he is doing such a fantastic job, how come FeeDeeFee still has money to do conference?

You know it is not easy to dig up all the graves in Kubwa cemetery, or break down the door of every luxury apartment in Ikoyi.

Is that where they are keeping all of the money they stole?

I am only joking, your Excellency.

Wannan ba wasa ba. Kwarrupshun is a serious matter.

Sorry, Alhaji. All I am trying to say is that it is impossible to recover all of the stolen money.

Why not?

Your Excellency, insecticides are more expensive than deodorants.

What are you talking about? When did you become a toilet attendant?

Hold on, Alhaji. Let me shut the door first. One of the spies of that Shehu with an Afro might be in the hallway listening.

Are you saying there are moles in Aso Rock?

Not only moles, Alhaji. There are moles, and snakes, and ferrets.

Allah ki a ye!

Amin, Alhaji.

You see now, that is why I replaced all those DSS with my Army men when I took over. I sent the DSS men to be checking vehicles at the gate.

How come they are back inside Aso Rock again?

Bukola and those overpaid Senators began to quote the Constitution; that DSS are the ones who have responsibility for security in Aso Rock. I bet he has his own spies amongst them.

But the Senators are right about that, your Excellency.



Well, that is why I like military governments. I order and they answer yes, sir. I tell them to jump and they dared not even ask how high. They just jump the highest they can.

You can no longer do that, General.

Am I no longer the Head of State of Ni-je-ri-ya?

Yes, you are. But you are now President in a democracy.

What is the difference?

It means your actions can be questioned.

So they think.

It’s true, your Excellency.

Did I not lock that blabber mouth Fani-Kayọde boy up?

You know nobody liked that one in the first place.

What about that Don Quixote, Nnamdi Kano?

His name is Kanu, not Kano, Alhaji.

What’s the difference? Kaduna Nzeogwu. Nnamdi Kano. They are all the same.

You have a point there, your Excellency.

Of course I do. Again, what is the froblem that brought you here?

Have you not heard, your Excellency? Ayọ Fayose has been going about saying you cannot govern from your living room.

I am the Fresident. I could govern from my kitchen if I like.

You will need to be extra careful with the miyan.

Are you making jokes again?

I mean nobody likes to see dried tuwon shinkafa stuck to files.

I could even govern from my other room if I like.

Maybe they are concerned that you might disturb Hajiya; imagine files all over her dressing table.

She is never there though. If she is not in BBC studios, she is in Dubai. If she is not giving free drugs to refugees, she is talking about Chibok girls.

It is good she is doing that; it shows that she cares.

Adamawa women are just rebellious, like their men. Can’t you see how that Turaki has been jumping from party to party?

One could say the same about you, too, sir.

I beg your pardon.

Besides, he hasn’t left APC for more than three years now.

There is still time. You just wait and see. Well, is that all you came for?

Have patience, Alhaji, there is more.

Did you say Patience? I knew it. That Kalabari woman is behind all of this.

No sir, Mama piss has nothing to do with this.

I told Magu to make sure that woman no longer has even a kwabo to her name. But what did Magu do? Nothing.

He froze her accounts, your Excellency.

How come she is still flying in private jets, then?

Well, she went to court to contest the order.

That’s another thing. These Judges, who do they think they are?

They are the Judiciary, your Excellency.

By the way, that Judge who entertained the case about my school certificate.

What about him, sir?

I would like Magu to get his home address and get the time he goes to bed.

That’s easy, Alhaji.

When I say bedtime, I mean when he is already snoring and seeing visions.

But why can’t he be arrested in the daytime, your Excellency?

There must be no sleep for the wicked. That is what the Bible says.

You want to be careful about quoting the Bible. Zamfara people might refuse to vote for you again.

That is what I’ve been telling you all. Court orders are nothing.

Haba, Alhaji!

I am a Lieutenant-General and my orders are the only ones that matter.

Haba, Alhaji!

Also, you must stop answering Senate summons. Any Senate or House Committee invites you, just tell me the name of the Chairman of the Committee. Magu will do the rest.

Somehow, what you just said makes me uncomfortable, sir.

Turn the air-conditioner up. You will feel much better.

It’s not about the heat sir; it’s about what you just said.

That Magu, it serves him right that the Senate rejected him. That is what you get for not following instructions to the letter.

All that I am saying, your Excellency, is that we need to be careful on that one, I mean Patience. After all, the money is from their oil.

What do you mean their oil? Ibro and I fought for that oil. Ibro still has a bullet lodged in his thigh and I was nearly killed one day near Okigwe.

Okigwe is in the Southeast, Your Excellency. Patience is from the South-South.

So what?

I am only saying to take it easy, sir.

Don’t tell me to take it easy. Did you ever fight in a war?

I am not a soldier.

Alright, did you follow me round the thirty-six States and Abuja to campaign? See, Hajiya was right about people like you. I bet you don’t even have an APC membership card.

But I have American Express, MasterCard, Visa, even Jaiz Bank card, and I pay hefty charges on all of them.

See, you are such a liar. Jaiz don’t charge for credit. They are Sharia Islamic banking. No charges. Allah gives freely.

How do they make their profits, then?

They don’t. It is a charitable bank.

So, how do they pay their employees, not to talk of pay for all of those swanky offices in posh parts of the world’s cities?

What do you think oil money is for? And don’t you go thinking it is only Nigeria’s oil money. Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, etc, etc, etc, all of them donate money to Jaiz. Jaiz don’t depend on only your miserable petro-Naira.

I hear those countries also finance Hezbollah and Hamas.

So what? Doesn’t the United States give money to Israel?

Israel is not a terrorist organisation.

That depends on which side you stand.

Hamas and Hezbollah publicly claim responsibility for murders.

Let me tell you, Mossad Aliyah Shin Bet employs the deadliest assassins in the world.

But they only kill in retaliation. Jews operate Mosaic Law, an eye for an eye.

Much like us Fulani, then.

Except that you take a hundred eyes for one. Or a hundred human lives for that of one cow.

A life is a life, whether cow or chicken or human.

Be careful sir. There may be others listening.

Did I not tell you to sweep these offices for bugs every morning?

We do sir. But I am talking of human bugs. I don’t trust these nyamiri and berebe staffers in the Lodge.

I know. You can’t trust anybody these days. Only Fulani people are trustworthy.

I agree, Alhaji.

Left to me, only people born in Daura would work in Aso Rock. As long as their surname is not Yar’Adua,

Why is that, your Excellency?

They are too friendly with that Yoruba man, Ọbasanjọ.

Oh, I see.

Have you forgotten how their mother flew a jet all the way to Abeokuta to thank Ọbasanjọ?

I actually think that was a nice gesture.

Nice gesture? I tell you what; she was just rubbing t in.

Rubbing what in?

Need I spell it out, you idiot?

You mean your defeat in 2007, Alhaji?

Of course. I was just a stone’s throw away from her in Katsina, but she did not even bother to come and say commiserations.

I see.

I probably would have got dogs and baboons ready to welcome her anyway.

Your doctors from London are waiting at the door, sir.

Send them in.



