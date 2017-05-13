Once the pride of the community; Ede-Oballa Central School in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has become an eyesore. Dilapidated roofs and defaced walls are now the school’s lot. Who will restore Ede-Oballa Central School glory? JAMES OJO asks.

It was 8 am; clad in their sky-blue shirt on black trousers/skirts, their official departmental uniform, 300-level students of the department of mass communication at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, were excited as they set out for a visit to Ede-Oballa Central School in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The visit was part of the requirements for the course: Development Journalism, aimed at acquainting the budding journalists with practical knowledge.

But on arriving in the school, the joy they had embarking on the journalistic expedition gave way to pity. Welcome to Ede-Oballa Central School.

Pitched along the road, the school used to be a pristine choice of parents yearning for quality education for their children and wards. The school used to have enough classrooms for its Nursery 1 to Primary 6 pupils. Being the first primary school in the community, the school has produced many top-notch individuals.

However, since their building fell years ago, the school’s problems have been compounded. It is now in a sorry state with the absence of basic facilities for learning.

When the students visited the school, some of the roofs of its building have been blown off. The dust-spattered walls of the buildings have become weak after been buffeted by torrents of rain and the elements.

Left with no option, the entire school is now making do with the remaining building, which was originally meant for pupils in the nursery. This has led to congestion in the classrooms.

The classrooms are partitioned. The pupils often find it difficult to breathe while lessons are going on due to lack of ventilation. With the walls as chalk boards; there are no tables and chairs for teachers. The teachers improvise with desks meant for their pupils.

Meanwhile, primary six pupils are asked to come with their own chairs. There are no visible teaching aids like good drawings of objects, what they have are, hand-written on cardboard sheets. Noise from one class easily filters into another during lessons, distracting the pupils and their teachers.

The school’s fence and the signboard were demolished during the road construction. The school has no rest room. A part of the building needs refurbishing, while another part needs to be repaired from the foundation to the roof.

The situation, it was gathered, gets worse when it rains. Most of the pupils as well as their teachers are drenched from the leaking roofs. During dry seasons, the pupils sometimes received lessons under mango trees and cashew trees in the school compound.

Lamenting the situation, Mrs. Chinyere Asadu, who has just been transferred to the school, said teaching is more strenuous for the teachers because the classes have no clear boundaries.

“If we want to make their voices audible enough as well as gain full attention of their class, the teachers have to talk at the top of their voices. Also, there is a problem of keeping the younger pupils from wandering into other classes which have no door,” she said.

Also voicing her concern, the primary five class teacher, Mrs. Ezeugwu Felicia said the government has failed in its responsibility of providing quality education.

She, however, promised that the teachers would continue to play their roles despite the daunting challenges.

A primary six pupil of the school, Ezeugu Samson wants government to intervene in their plight.

A top official of the school, who does not want her name in print, said the school building was razed down seven years ago.

On efforts so far made to address the challenges, she said the school has written to the government, parents and some indigenous sons and daughters for support, but did not get any positive response.

Her words: “We have written to the government and there was no response the headmistress said. We even took snapshots of the building. I followed the later up.

“All we get from them is empty promises and nothing else. We have also had politicians who came here and made promises but after they left, no one heard from them anymore.”

She added: “We are just managing the classes, because noise is usually too much. From one class, you hear what another person is saying and most times, it is usually difficult to control them.”

Some residents of the community where the school is located expressed fears that if nothing is done, the situation would negatively affect the quality of education given to the pupils as well as their performance in examinations.

They sought the support of government, parents and well-to-do persons from the community to restore the school to its earliest state when it was the toast of the community and Nsukka LGA.