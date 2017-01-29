﻿﻿On Nigeria's Quest For Nationhood/

It is not difficult to deduce that Nigerians have no "national" feelings towards their country. Because governance and government have remained distant fascist entities, the average Nigerian is a survivalist who must guarantee sustenance of life against all odds. Nigerians live in a nation that cares very little about its citizens. The leaders act passably human only when there are economic or electoral needs and advantages at stake. We have all it takes to be one of the best countries on the planet but our clueless leadership with a "divide and rule" mindset that is imbued with a pathological need to make Nigerians servile have succeeded thus far in making mediocrity seem like pure genius.

There was a smattering of nationalism during the fight for the nation's independence but even during those earlier times, suspicions were rife because of the irrational mutual fear of dominance among the regions. The north particularly had a horror of domination by the other regions. They especially abhorred Eastern Nigeria's pre-eminence in the civil service at that time. The fear exhibited by the north led to debates and postponement of the motion for independence of Nigeria from Britain.

The British however saw something they liked about the north. The north was far more forthright about virtual autonomy and total safeguard of their way of life from pollution by outsiders (other Nigerians). The cultural autonomy and feudal mindset of the north, the self-hatred, rivalry and competitive exclusivity between the other regions of the country assured the departing British government that Nigeria will probably never be a real nation.

When different groups in Nigeria talk about nationalism, it is important to understand the thought behind such declarations. While the average southern (both East and West) intellectual thinks of the country in terms of its entire people, the north's "nationalism" is normally about northern interests and domination. The first Premier of the region, Ahmadu Bello, perfected this parochial attitude towards national life. With active help from the British the north has come to dominate Nigeria's national life and thought since independence. They have co-opted willing tools (paid with positions and hard cash) from the other regions that prefer to go northwards in national pretence, due to lack of genuine solidarity with their cohorts. This arrangement is at the heart of the socio-political imbalance and general acquiescence of non-northern politicians in the face of egregious oppressive shenanigans from the north. During the last conference on our national direction convened by the Jonathan presidency, certain representatives from the South West were adamant about the indivisibility of the country - even before the conference started.

One of the more practical, far-sighted and truly nationalistic politicians since independence was Obafemi Awolowo. Because Awolowo became a genuine immovable obstacle to the domination of mediocrity and his uncompromising political acumen for taking Nigeria back from British control, he was condemned as a tribalist and treasonous politician. Awolowo tried many times to plan Nigeria for progress but there were simply not enough visionaries and too many conspiracies for the plans to succeed.

Today, politicians build bank accounts instead of the nation. Instead of building national institutions to sustain the human rights of all Nigerians, leaders simply bring their village and close family friends (those they can trust) to governance, and then go to sleep. How do you build a "national" country when those you listen to and trust are your family, friends, religious cohorts and tribe? Because the power balance in Nigeria has been positively skewed towards the northern political establishment, they take most of the blame for the failure of Nigeria to become a nation. They have done this with the willing cooperation of politicians from other parts of the country once the asking price is right and an illusion of nationhood is presented.

Nigerians think they have democracy but this is an illusory notion. Nigeria's current "democracy" is best described as selection backed by power. PMB is learning that the abilities needed to guide a complex nation such as Nigeria goes beyond a pseudo-feudal mindset, campaign promises, close family associates, a so-called anticorruption toga and blame games. The country needs ideas and an assemblage of sound technocrats who understand the complexities of a modern economy. In a country that boasts of high achievers in all areas of human endeavour the largely ceremonial and cluelessness of the present administration is all the more galling.

We need a genuine change from a confused unitary federal structure to a more responsive, accountable form of governance where the federating units are more autonomous. If we are going to have a different speed Nigeria, it is only logical to have different vehicles to get to our destinations.