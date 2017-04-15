ï»¿ï»¿Obstacles to Fiscal Federalism (3) General Olusegun Obasanjo/

Jesus Christ tells a parable of someone that He calls an unfaithful servant. I will call this person a manager in the company. When given a sack notice by his employer because of dubious activities, this manager does not use the opportunity of his notice period to beg forgiveness from his boss and repent his ways. He proceeds instead to perpetrate even more fraud against his employer in the interim.

Without his employer’s authority or agreement, this manager embarks to forfeit his firm’s assets to strangers and accomplices. He starts to make gifts of the company’s properties and rights to co-conspirators. He believes that when eventually he is fired at the end of his notice period, he would find accommodation amongst those strangers and collaborators.

The indictments are that this manager not only shirks primary duty to his firm, but also that he sacrifices his employer’s assets and rights in order to curry personal favour from hostile and predatory trade partners. The moral, Jesus Christ says, is to wise up to the devices of the world.

In many ways, this story might be said to parody President Olusegun Obasanjo’s relationship with his Yoruba race, including Obasanjo’s overt acceptance and extravagant appeasement of Northern Nigeria tormentors of the Yoruba.

Contrary to the absurd and often nonsensical reasons that collaborating benefactors and beneficiary protégés love to put up in the General’s defence, Southwest beef with President Olusegun Obasanjo is basically his insensitivity to Yoruba nationalism and his unrepentant opposition to ethnic Yoruba aspirations.

Colonel (rtd) Ahmadu Ali apparently is a trusted friend of the former President. But even he should have known better than to dabble, ill-advisedly as it turned out, into the uneasy relationship between Olusegun Obasanjo and his Yoruba people. In March 2013, Colonel Ali pronounced the Yoruba race ingrates on account of their intolerance of President Obasanjo.

More than touching a raw nerve, which is the way some people described it, that utterance is the equivalent of throwing Mike Tyson-class blows at a bleeding, open wound and, expectedly, the Yoruba took serious exception. They told the retired Army medical doctor that he had no business interfering in matters that they judged did not concern him in the first place.

Afenifere spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, was downright scathing. He said that if Ali was that smitten with the General, he was free to take Obasanjo to his own Igala people and crown him king. It would be good riddance as far as the Yoruba are concerned, Odumakin said.

However, Colonel Ali is not the first non-Yoruba to swear by Obasanjo’s goodness and generosity. The former President by all indications is more appreciated outside of Yoruba land, showered with more praise by strangers, and he is given more loyalty than he probably could ever hope to receive from his own people.

Deposed Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Mustapha Jokolo, a retired Army Colonel, once revealed that, during Obasanjo’s Presidency, the Northern establishment was wary of inviting former President Shehu Shagari to strategic meetings because they suspected that Shagari spied for Obasanjo. The likely reason for such unimaginable loyalty could only be that it was to Alhaji Shehu Shagari that Obasanjo handed power in Nigeria’s first transition from military to civilian rule in 1979.

Even though “powerful Northerners embittered” by his “liberal economic reforms and privatisation” wanted to pursue a vendetta against Obasanjo (2008 BBC report by Patrick Smith), President Umaru Yar’Adua reportedly was adamant that he would never initiate a probe or order police investigation of his predecessor for as long as he (Yar’Adua) was Head of State, never mind that some of his associates later took advantage of the late President’s illness to disobey his directives.

On the day following her son’s inauguration, in a rather heart-warming gesture, President Yar’Adua’s mother, Hajiya Aya Dada, flew a Presidential jet to Abeokuta to thank Obasanjo personally for the General’s goodwill (read do-or-die resolve to win election) towards her son.

President Obasanjo bragged recently that he created twenty-five dollar billionaires during his tenure. When asked to comment on Obasanjo’s boast in a video poll, a Yoruba respondent replied, “Yes, Obasanjo himself and twenty-four Igbo”. The allusion is clear.

By his second presidential term, Olusegun Obasanjo had practically handed the political economy of Nigeria largely to his Igbo protégés, notably Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ndidi Okereke-Onyuike, Charles Soludo, Obiageli Ekwesili, Festus Odimegwu, Tony Elumelu, Abraham Okonkwo and others, much to the disappointment of his Northern kith and pique of his Yoruba kin.

However, Southwest critics usually contrast examples of General Obasanjo’s charity towards non-Yoruba with examples like the way he practically threw Yoruba General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd) under the bus.

Soon after Obasanjo became Head of State, following Murtala Mohammed’s assassination, Olutoye reportedly bent Obasanjo’s ears to the lopsided structure and operation of the Nigerian Armed Forces which unjustly favoured the Fulani-led North. Only for Obasanjo to ask him next day to repeat his allegations to the face of Fulani General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, someone the whole world knew was installed as Obasanjo’s deputy primarily to look over Obasanjo’s shoulder in protection of Fulani interests. Not only was Olutoye insulted and threatened by Yar’Adua reportedly, he (Olutoye) was summarily thrown out of the Army the same day without much as a whimper from Obasanjo.

The regrettable paradox is thus that exactly the reasons that endear Obasanjo to the non-Yoruba are the same that make his own people to seemingly loathe the General.

Despite constant accusations of betrayal by his kin, President Obasanjo continues to take and support positions that are diametrically opposed to Yoruba emancipation, especially within the context of Fulani-dominated Nigeria. More than anything else, this demonstrated contempt for Yoruba patriotism and national goals is at the root of Obasanjo’s troubled, and festering, relationship with his people.

The single most important national goal of the Yoruba today is to redress the apparent regression of Southwest politics and economy, a perceived backward journey that is no doubt engendered by Nigeria’s current false federalism presided by the Fulani. On at least three separate occasions, General Obasanjo, who is arguably the most globally influential Nigerian alive and definitely the most influential Yoruba, has had providential opportunity to positively affect this comparatively downward slide, but which he failed to do.

In addition to which there is a constant air of arrogance about the Owu Chief that suggests that the Yoruba can go to blazes for all that he cares.

TO CONTINUE



