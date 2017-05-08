﻿﻿Obstacles to Fiscal Federalism (3) General Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ (CONCLUSION)/

While it is understandable that those who benefitted from his rob-the-Yoruba-to-pay-everyone-else policy would feel indebted to the General, it is strange that many of the same beneficiaries do not, in the same sense, understand Yoruba people’s frustration with President Ọbasanjọ. When a son-of-the-soil has attained lofty heights, it is normal that his people would own him and own his success, and normal that they would expect him to fight their corner in contemporary battles.

By any measure, Chief Oluṣẹgun Matthew Okikiọla Ọbasanjọ, who celebrated his official (the General himself admits that the year of his birth is at best an educated guess) eightieth birthday recently, is a successful Nigerian. He is an accomplished leader that reached the pinnacle of both of his careers as soldier and politician.

Even though many refuse to give his leadership the credit, a good proportion of Nigeria’s real economic development and fiscal progress since 1966 was made during Ọbasanjọ’s first, second and third comings.

In addition to which God, evidently, has blessed the thrice-former Head of State of Nigeria with superb health and tremendous energy, attributes that he has put to good use both in work and in play, including his legendary pursuit of the opposite sex. At a time that many of his old comrades have long retired into more sedate life, Ọbasanjọ visibly still criss-crosses Nigeria and international political spaces and social circles endlessly.

There is also no denying that Chief Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ globally is perhaps the most influential Nigerian alive, possibly ever.

In short, General Ọbasanjọ is a homeboy done well and, as would be expected of similar emergent leaders, Yoruba people rightly look up to him for selflessness and sacrifice when their interests demand it. Unfortunately, evidence on the ground is that President Ọbasanjọ has failed to live up to a most natural expectation of the people of his ethnic zone.

When you command as many accolades as Chief Ọbasanjọ, there is an understandable tendency to assume larger than life attitudes. In General Ọbasanjọ’s case, he presumes to be wiser than any Nigerian dead or alive. You would hardly hear the man espouse the founding fathers of independent Nigeria, and it is especially well known that there was no love lost between him and late Yoruba champion, Chief Ọbafe̩mi Awolọwọ.

Perhaps more importantly, General Ọbasanjọ has acted consistently in ways that betray his personal belief that he is in possession of better wisdom than the entire Yoruba race combined.

It is consequence of the above that Ọbasanjọ’s relationship with his Yoruba people can best be described as one of unrequited respect and of mutual distrust. It means that while Yoruba tradition compels cultural deference to his age and success in life, General Ọbasanjọ has repaid his people with contempt, and with a history of perceived betrayal of Yoruba aspirations. Consequently, the Yoruba no longer expect him to identify with, or trust him to defend, their national interests.

It is evident that General Ọbasanjọ considers Northern Nigeria’s political elite and Nigeria’s Military to be his primary political constituency. They (Northern elite and Military), in turn, publicly call Chief Ọbasanjọ a defender of Nigeria’s unity, but in reality which is a euphemism for supporter and protector of Nigeria’s Fulani-led hegemony. However, while he and his supporters may well be proud of the General’s pan-Nigerian outlook, Ọbasanjọ does not need to practise this supposedly noble attribute to the detriment of what many rightly see as his real primary constituency.

As if deliberately to add insult to their injury, recently in an utterance that attracted unanimous condemnation from Yoruba people, General Ọbasanjọ reduced their clamour for a renegotiation of Nigeria to nothing more than a desire for more of the national [oil] cake. In an interview just before his last birthday, Ọbasanjọ said, “What I see in all those groups trying to break away is that they want more of the national cake. The fact that you want more of the cake means that it is good and you like it, else you will not be asking for more of it.” It could hardly get worse.

When you treat [your own] people the way General Ọbasanjọ has consistently treated the Yoruba, there is bound to be a backlash. Ọbasanjọ’s first nemesis came in 1999 when the Yoruba roundly rejected him in the Presidential polls. Unfortunately, rather than be sober about the occurrence, General Ọbasanjọ chose instead to dig in against his people, engaging Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos State in a war of attrition and using chicanery to rout other pro-reform Southwest Governors from office.

In his entire political career, hardly had General Ọbasanjọ demonstrated the slightest inclination for Yoruba emancipation. But for how long can a man continue to court the displeasure of his own people?

The Yoruba have demonstrated consistently that they are an easily forgiving race, especially towards Ọbasanjọ, for example rallying to his defence when his Northern Nigeria fellows decided to kick him out of the bed with impeachment during his first presidential tenure. The Yoruba would do the same about Ọbasanjọ’s posterity if the General allows it. Definitely, support for restructuring of Nigeria into federating units is one thing that would endear Ọbasanjọ to Yoruba hearts.

The debate for restructuring Nigeria into a truly federal republic, currently the most important national aspiration of the Yoruba, is peaking again and it is being heightened by the open knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s ill health, a situation is one that could lead to a pro-restructuring leadership. However, cuurrent attitude and utterances of the majority of the North’s leaders suggest they are prepared to thwart the Constitution, again, to enforce the North’s hegemony and Fulani control. Some Yoruba leaders have reacted, stating their suspicions and warning of the consequences.

There is hardly doubt that one of the main reasons that the North’s leaders are so confident in their outlook is because they can rely on influential and powerful Southerners like President Olusegun to defy their own people.

