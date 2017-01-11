2016 U.S. electoral map

Following Trump’s recent trouncing of Hilary at the U.S. presidential polls, Democrats and their crybully allies in the lamestream media, Hollywood and academia have been apoplectic with rage and juvenile tantrums.

Instead of sober reflection to address the real reasons for their historic across-the-board defeat, they’ve been chasing shadows and throwing around wild accusations, blaming everyone but themselves.

First it was the racist electoral college, then racist White-lash, meddlesome FBI director, ‘fake news’ and now Russia’s alleged hack of DNC (Democrat National Convention) e-mails... Virtually any lame excuse the Democrat establishment can concoct to shift blame and avoid taking responsibility for the real reasons for their defeat.

Top most of which was their totally corrupt presidential candidate with a long rap sheet of public malfeasance spanning decades - Whitewater, cattle futures, illegal war on Libya, Benghazi Jihad attack, e-mail server, cash-for-favors Clinton foundation etc. She was even under FBI investigations during the presidential campaign.

Democrats didn’t care that Russia and other foreign intelligence agencies hacked Hilary’s recklessly handled official e-mails on her illegal server as Secretary of State, which endangered national security. But now their hold on power has been brought to an inglorious end, the self serving hypocrites are suddenly concerned about Russia hacking.

Never mind that in the past, it was Democrats (Jimmy Carter, Ted Kennedy) who unpatriotically schemed for the intervention of communist Russia (then USSR) to defeat Reagan.

Given Obama admin’s own meddling in the electoral politics of other countries – Israel, Ukraine, Egypt and here in Nigeria, his whining about Russia meddling is utterly disingenuous and hypocritical. Obama even forcibly deposed Gaddafi, then turned Libya over to ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Hacking and publishing of DNC e-mails did not reveal any new information that swayed the election. It simply confirmed what Americans already knew. That during the Democrat primaries DNC favoured Hilary over Bernie Sanders. That Hilary’s campaign was in bed with the lamestream media, and that her Clinton foundation was a sleazy cash-for-favours scam.

It speaks to the troubling moral bankruptcy of Democrat leadership that they are more concerned about being exposed via DNC e-mail hack, than in dealing with the rot within their party that was exposed. That’s like a thief complaining about the police sting operation that caught him rather than own up to the fact that he shouldn’t be stealing.

That same despicable moral bankruptcy emboldened Democrats to nominate a corrupt candidate with tons of stinking baggage while under FBI investigation, leading to their humiliating defeat.

Democrats whining against Russian meddling in America’s elections are noticeably unconcerned about the foreign meddling that is more likely to directly affect the outcome of America’s elections – voting foreigners.

Since the pro-amnesty party opposes voter ID, it can be taken for granted that many foreigners in U.S. (legal and illegal) voted. Because these immigrants (legal and illegal) are more likely to vote Democrat, the party is opposed to voter ID.

So Trump is probably right that Hilary’s narrow popular vote win is largely due to voting illegals. In Democrat controlled Detroit where Hilary won 95% of votes, Jill Stein’s recount revealed 37% more votes than registered voters. Surprise surprise, Naija style rigging in Black controlled Detroit.

This drives home the point that Democrat complaint about Russia’s alleged meddling in America’s election is not at all driven by genuine patriotic desire to protect the integrity of America’s elections, but about their self serving hold on power.

Given the all-round sweeping defeat Democrats suffered, the Russian hack allegation is even more ludicrous. Did Russia also hack in Republican governors, Republican controlled Congress and state legislatures?

Any discerning observer of American politics would have seen the recent Democrat defeat coming a mile away. Between 2010 and 2014 Republicans took control of both houses of Congress right under Obama’s watch . Polls showed that despite Obama’s personal charisma, nearly 80% of Americans believed their country was on the wrong track.

But the Dem party establishment in denial just refuses to get it. That Americans reject Obama’s “hope & change” “fundamental transformation” that was deforming that great country into some grotesque identity obsessed Orwellian dystopia with totalitarian political correctness and permanent economic malaise.

Obama presided over the longest recession since WWII with the lowest participation rate lowest in 4 decades. With tens of millions of Americans out of work (forget the politically massaged unemployment rate), welfare dependency grew astronomically, and Obama was accordingly dubbed ‘food stamp president.’

Increased welfare spending ballooned his budget deficits to trillions of dollars, as he singlehandedly doubled U.S. national debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion. Looks suspiciously like a Cloward-Piven strategy to overwhelm and bankrupt America. It was under Obama’s misrule that for the first time America’s debt exceeded its GDP.

By all economic indices (poverty rate, unemployment rate, median income, home ownership), Blacks who were Barry’s most loyal supporters were particularly worse-off by his economic mismanagement. Hence many of them stayed away from the recent polls, while a larger proportion of them than usual voted for the GOP presidential candidate – Donald J Trump.

America’s belated anaemic recovery in the last 2 years was because of the slump in global oil prices that boosted consumer purchasing power and spending. Lower oil prices also reduced the energy cost of American producers.

Although Obama disingenuously takes credit for this belated subpar growth occasioned by cheap oil, he and his fellow global warming hysterics have been vehemently opposed to crude oil and other fossil fuels. Hence his administration tried to strangulate the fossil fuel industry with investment killing EPA regulations, while severally blocking oil drilling /pipelines.

Even as he leaves office, the bad-belle despot just unilaterally imposed a “permanent” drilling ban on large parts of the Arctic and Atlantic.

In other words but for his blind obsession with non-existent global warming and vehement opposition to fossil fuels, America’s economy would have been out of the woods much earlier in his first term. Instead he chose to waste hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on green energy boondoggles like Solyndra and Cleantech, which went belly up. Not surprisingly, his promised “shovel ready” green jobs never materialized.

Obama’s failure to revive America’s ailing economy was partly because he and his morally bankrupt far-Left social engineers were more focussed on their relentless culture war against America’s free enterprise Judeo-Christian foundations.

Their so-called “fundamental transformation” was debasing U.S. into some morally degenerate, socially fractured, terror enabling, economically depressed, third world shithole.

Gay marriage, transgender bathrooms, war on cops, massive importation of dangerous ISIS infiltrated Muslims, and refusal to secure U.S. southern border while pushing for amnesty... leading to a massive surge of illegals swarming across the border.

Not to mention disturbing reports of ISIS and Hezbollah infiltrating the same porous southern border. Obama even refused to deport tens of thousands of released criminal illegals, just as he unleashed thousands of drug dealers on hapless law abiding citizens.

Then there was the divisive identity politicking that alienated America’s largest voting demographic – White heterosexuals. Hence Whites have been excluded from contesting the vacant Dem party leadership, as the frontrunner is now a race hustling Black Muslim antiSemite, who once advocated separate states for Blacks.

Clearly the racially divisive donkey party learnt nothing from its recent crushing defeat. Despite their obsessive identity politicking, it was GOP presidential primaries that turned out to be more diverse – 2 Latinos, one Black and one Indian American.

Other Obama policy disasters that contributed to the well deserved Democrat loss were skyrocketing Obamacare premiums with fleeing health insurance companies and job killing employer mandates.

Barry’s nuke deal sell-out that empowered and enriched “death to America” Mullahs who abduct Americans for ransom, and have the blood of hundreds of Americans on their hands, bordered on treason.

Virtually none of the issues Obama Left was passionate about (amnesty for illegals, gay marriage, transgender bathrooms, freeing drug dealers, divisive identity politicking, Iran deal etc) is in the interest of ordinary working Americans.

Trump’s message of putting Americans first and getting Americans back to work was therefore a welcome breath of fresh air that resonated with much of the electorate. But for his repeated idiocies and missteps during the presidential campaign, Trump could have beaten Hilary by a much wider margin.

Simply put, Obama’s 8 year misrule has been a colossal disaster on several fronts – economy, race relations, foreign policy etc. During his campaign for Hilary, Obama himself repeatedly stated that his legacy was on the ballot. But Americans were unimpressed and booted out Dems, not just from the White House but across the states.

It might suit Democrat leaders to pretend that the odious policies of their “pen & phone” tyrant, which worsened race relations and stagnated U.S. economy for 8 years had nothing to do with their party’s recent defeat. But it’s a condescending insult to the tens of millions of voting Americans who care about issues, that they are no more than mindless puppets under control of the Russian bogeyman, Vladimir Putin.

This Democrat elite contempt for “stupid American voters” was also evident in the devious manner the “most transparent administration in history” blatantly lied and deceived Americans to ram through Obamacare, which is turning out to be a disaster.

“If you like your health plan you can keep it”, “Obamacare will reduce healthcare costs and save American families $2500 annually in premiums”... blah blah blah.

Many Democrat Congressmen didn’t even know what they were voting for, as then House leader Nancy Pelosi infamously gaffed “we have to pass the (healthcare) bill to find out what’s in it.”

Democrats are well advised to maturely accept their defeat and stop undermining America’s democracy with their irresponsible tantrums and spurious wild allegations. When they were confident of victory based on fraudulent polls by their lamestream media shills, they berated Trump for hinting he might not accept the results.

Now sore losing Democrats are doing the same thing - undermining America’s democracy by trying to discredit and delegitimize Trump’s victory. They and their media cohorts would do well to heed their own earlier advice to Trump - stop constituting themselves a threat to America’s democracy.