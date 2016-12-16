﻿﻿Mr. Donald J. Trump’s Cabinet Choices are Very Good so Far./

During the campaign season, Mr. Trump promised to change the ways of Washington permanently. Based on his cabinet selection thus far, he seems to be on his way to actualizing the promises. The best part of his choices is that it would end long debates over some very important America’s policy issues.

The case of US foreign policies come to mind. From the end of World War II US intelligence has seen Russia as the greatest security threat to US. A few liberal politicians had called for an easing of tension between the world’s number one and two powers but did not make any headway. But majority of policy leaders, mostly conservatives wanted no rapprochement between the countries. The tension continued through the cold war, to the breakup of the Soviet Union to present. It included assassinations and attempted assassinations of third world leaders who favored one over the other and catastrophes in one is hailed in the other. The unending wars in the Middle East and Africa have their roots in the rivalry between Russia and US. Now President-elect Trump seems to have seen what former President Bush II saw in Putin’s eyes; a dear friend of America. But Trump went further when he seems to suggest that the intelligence community is mistaken in their analysis. His appointment of Ricky Tillerson a Putin friend and business partner as the Secretary of state makes the case for his desire to build stronger relations with Putin.

Will this result in a calmer world? The jury is still out.

But shift in foreign policy it is.

To cement the shift in foreign police Trump chose James Mattis as the secretary for defense. Mr. Mattis sees Iran as an existential threat. He opposes Iran Nuclear Deal. But Russia supports the deal and will make this clear to Trump through Tillerson. If Tillerson takes Russian position and if Mattis sticks to his guns Trump would have a war in his cabinet. A fight in the cabinet is not necessarily a bad thing for it makes for deeper consideration of policy choices. We shall see how the security team coheres.

Mr. Trump’s choices in the domestic front also signal a desire to change things. Scott Pruitt, the EPA nominee believes, along with Tillerson and Trump that Climate Change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese and opposes Climate Change policies of Obama. He would like to roll back EPA regulations or even abolish the department. This will be a huge change as it involves most of the world and will result in throwing away the Paris Accord which was most recently ratified in Casablanca. Still on the domestic front, Mr. Trump’s choice for Education Secretary Betty DeVos, would like to abolish the department of education; the choice for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is an avid opponent of minorities which resulted in his rejection during a previous nomination; Steve Bannon, the Chief Strategist is known to be a promoter of White Supremacy and a holocaust denier; at Energy Ricky Perry who wants to drill anywhere oil can be found on federal land will take care of things; at labor, the nominee is Andrew Pudzer who does not believe in collective bargaining; etc.

One thing is clear from the nominations, President-elect Trump would want to try different things during his administration. He wants the long ongoing debate about America and how it is managed decided once and for all during his term.

Some of the issues include:

1. Is Climate Change real or a hoax? What should America be doing?

2. What should be the relationship between East and West (Russia/America)?

3. Should US keep troops abroad and pay for them or should those who want American troops on their soil hire and pay for them? Should America have troops outside USA?

4. How about the illegal immigrants? Deport them? Give them a road to citizenship?

5. Is there a need to keep Social Security or should it be privatized?

6. Does the FG have any role in education? If so what should be FG and what should be state’s duties

7. What about taxes? Who should pay and how much?

8. Should abortion be legal?

9. How will health care be administered for those who cannot afford health insurance.

10 Should US be inward looking or be part of the world?

11 ETC.

These were issues raised during the campaign and Americans were to decide. But unfortunately, Americans could not decide as Trump won the Electoral votes and Clinton won the popular vote in a landslide (over 3 million votes and counting).

Mr. Trump is likely to do away with the press. His first scheduled press conference is not until January a few weeks before his inauguration. That would be a first and different from all the preceding administrations. Even with the announcements of his choices he has refrained from presenting the chosen ones in a press conference. He prefers to go directly to the people or to send his message via twits.

He seems to be saying to the press “eat your hearts out”.

There is good news in all this. Old political hands had said that things look different when one sits in the Oval Office. Perhaps when Mr. Trump and his team sees the world from the Oval Office he and they might understand why things are the way they are or he might see the that since the end of WWII that US leaders have lied to Americans.

Either way Americans (and the World) will be better for it. He would be considered an independent reporter.

God bless America.

Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba

Boston, Massachusetts

December 16, 2016

