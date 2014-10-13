In attempting to justify their penchant for money-inspired homilies, preachers are wont to cite the very many times money is mentioned in the Bible. I may have problems with the motivation and direction of their emphases but I completely identify with their logic. If a particular issue is raised so often in Holy Writ, it can only be a measure of the importance of the issue. It would therefore amount to an operational error if it is not accorded concomitant attention.

Jesus Christ operated alongside 12 disciples also known as apostles, namely: Simon Peter, Andrew (Peter’s brother), James and John Zebedee, Philip, Bartholomew, Thomas, Matthew, James Alphaeus, Lebbaeus Thaddaeus, Simon the Canaanite and Judas Iscariot. Of the 12, the first 4 were fishermen while Matthew was a tax officer. Not much is known of the vocations of the other 7.

“For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.”1 These poignant words of Jesus have become the perfect invocation for every Christian fellowship; finding sublime expression in Jesus’ 42-month ministerial stint with the apostles. Because Christians are firstly humans, wherever they congregate, there is usually a little more than Jesus in their midst.

Co-operation and competition are two major elements that defined apostolic interaction. The apostles were obligated to work together to realize the gospel mandate. In the process, they also invariably competed among themselves. When competition is healthy, it can only promote group ethos and agenda. What existed among the apostles was not always healthy. A few times, the contentions even bordered on the cut-throat. They squabbled often about who was the greatest and I can imagine they also argued around who was the most spiritual, the humblest and the most educated.

It seems to me that on the matter of who was the richest, there was complete consensus. I wager Judas Iscariot had an illustrious background in Banking and Finance and must have been quite financially stable before becoming an apostle. I assume so not only because he was the group’s treasurer, he displayed a knack for money matters that is an indubitable hallmark of one who had not only made lots of money, but also knew its value.

Here is a relevant and revealing incident. A week before Jesus’ farcical trial and murder, he was having dinner at the house of Mary, Martha and Lazarus. In the process, Mary emptied a very expensive ointment on Jesus’ feet; wiping them with her obviously long hair. While the rest luxuriated in the exquisite fragrance, Judas raised an objection: “Why was this ointment not sold for three hundred denarii and given to the poor?”2 (i) Knowing the precise cost of the ointment suggests Judas may have purchased it and other such expensive stuff in the past. (ii) Counselling that the money should have been given to the poor is an established, patronizing habit of the rich.

Another telling event is recorded in Mark 6:33-42. Jesus had preached to a crowd of not less than 5000 until very late in the day. Someone among the apostles who was obviously averse to money-enabled public embarrassments grew apprehensive and rallied his colleagues to petition Jesus. “This is a desolate place and the hour is now late. Send them away to go into the surrounding countryside and villages and buy themselves something to eat.”3 Jesus did not oblige them. His response certainly escalated their sense of alarm. “You give them something to eat.”4 And then the typical Judas’ lucre-laced logic: “Shall we go and buy two hundred denarii worth of bread and give it to them to eat?”5

As treasurer, Judas knew the account balance, and as one who had entertained crowds before, he knew the cost of feeding 5000 poor and desperately famished people. And like all rich and stingy people, he detested waste; even though he had managed to create and maintain a persona of philanthropy.

Like the rest of the apostles, Judas was truly called and anointed: participating in every aspect of their life-transforming gospel campaigns. Sadly, his inordinate love for money – filthy lucre – stayed with him, and eventually became his undoing.

No, Judas was no philanthropist and cared nothing for the poor. “He said this, not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief, and having charge of the moneybag, he used to help himself to what was put into it.”6 In spite of his wealth, Judas was a common thief, but how could the rest have suspected? Rich people should not steal. This insatiable appetite for money eventually drove him to his waterloo – extreme betrayal.

“Then one of the twelve, whose name was Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priest and said, ‘What will you give me if I deliver him to you?’ And they paid him thirty pieces of silver.”7 And he did betray his master and friend, Jesus.

Judas never lived to enjoy the fruit of his illicit liaison with the murderers of Jesus. Until the betrayal saga, he had managed to maintain the image of an ordained, anointed apostle on the one hand while surreptitiously continuing his lucrative ‘runs.’ If hypocrites and peddlers of the dubious doctrine of ‘many and different streams of income’ desire a patron saint, Judas is it.

“And throwing down the pieces of silver into the temple, he departed and went and hanged himself.”8 This is the dark fate that awaits any servant of God who is not only in love with money, but has made it the directive principle of ministry.

All quotations from the 2011 English Standard Version of the Bible. 1Matthew 18:20, 2John 12:5, 3Mark 6:35b-36, 4Mark 6:44a, 5Mark 6:44b, 6John 12:6, 7Matthew 26:14-15, 8Matthew 27:5

