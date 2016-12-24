- Anosike Wilson
-
- December 24, 2016
- 0 Comments
One day on my way to the market
To sell my farm produce Aki na ukwa
, lets put it that way
A woman came, an old face, Surprised woman!
“Why not she may say” “If not”
I have just came back from Samarkand
And straight to the market.
Does the woman know Samarkand.
I suddenly shudder,
Miss Shumway on samarkand runway!
Please please, shum way Am I a caterpillar?
