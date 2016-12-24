One day on my way to the market

To sell my farm produce Aki na ukwa

, lets put it that way

A woman came, an old face, Surprised woman!

“Why not she may say” “If not”

I have just came back from Samarkand

And straight to the market.

Does the woman know Samarkand.

I suddenly shudder,

Miss Shumway on samarkand runway!

Please please, shum way Am I a caterpillar?