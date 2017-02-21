ï»¿ï»¿Indian Garri and Nigeria's Non-existent Trade Capacity/

Let’s get certain things straight from the start. Nigeria’s borders are no more porous than they have been since the thankful departure from the austerity and import prohibition policies of the early 80s under Nigeria’s drastic and disastrous efforts at economic restructuring. Yes, we may have nicely labelled bags of cassava products in our stores but we have not sold our pride to the Indians for a bag of garri. We sold our pride to the world a long time ago when we resolved to be a country that produces nothing anyone wants to buy.

The outrage over imported garri is premised on the argument that since Nigeria produces the crop and serves it almost every day across Nigerian homes, mama puts, and even at trendy restaurants, it should have a monopoly on the local garri trade. Should it?

A crash course on international trade rules is needed. Nigeria is a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She has rightly, it may be added, acceded to that body and its objectives of global liberal or, free trade. Free trade is not trade for free, without restrictions, without rules, or without borders. Free trade means that countries agree to imports of goods and services from other countries in exchange for their capacity to export. It is a quid pro quo arrangement: you sell to me, I sell to you. To ban or limit importation from a country, there must be good reasons provided under the exceptions found in the various WTO Agreements.

There are no good reasons for banning garri from India or elsewhere. No one is dumping garri in Nigeria against Nigeria’s will. Without compounding the frustration over expensive locally produced garri or escalating what one suspects will be an executive and regulatory mish-mash of investigations (hopefully without DSS intervention) it still has to be said that the bag of garri is not criminally liable for daring to rest comfortably on a Nigerian shop shelf. In the liberal trade regime envisaged under the WTO, goods cross borders seeking consumers. If there are willing consumers, the goods will keep coming. Goods also continue to cross borders when they compete against local goods, come out better, and satisfy their consumers’ demands.

But why garri of all things, you ask? Garri? Well, why not? Remember palm oil? If one is old enough, one should have a feeling of déjà vu over this Indian garri incident. Today, where the appetite for building over every square feet of available land overrides agriculture or aesthetics, mansions have mowed down palm trees. Few factories produce palm oil in the quantities Malaysia and other countries who as the myth goes, took palm seedlings from Nigeria and made successful plantations of them. The fact is that Nigeria had palm trees and made nothing out of that invaluable and rich resource. Our trade capacity in palm produce was not exploited. Today, palm oil is globally sourced and is a key ingredient in many processed foods. It is used in almost every industrially produced biscuit, cake crisps, and such like. Next time you buy a packet of your foreign biscuit, spare a moment and check the ingredients.

Countries will gain and maintain trade capacity in the global market when they have something their citizens and other countries want to buy. Countries gain trading capacity when they develop their products and processes with scientific and technological innovations. This means countries have to improve their industrial capacity. Citizens have to work to maintain this industrial capacity, not pray that God will continue to rain manna from heaven. If Governments care about the country, they have to think up and support policies that drive industrial and trade capacity.

One can’t say Nigeria is serious abut developing trade capacity. Why task ourselves to produce anything when we have oil money to buy and consume what others labour to produce? The control of oil and related resources is the primary aim of successive Nigerian governments whatever the politicians and power holders say to the contrary. Nigeria is about whom the oil belongs to and to whom the oil does not belong. Forgive the pun.

If you can, take another and a closer look at the packet of garri that caused this outrage. It is well packaged. It is in a sizeable bag. The bag is durable and weather proof. The bag has technical, industrial jargon written on it. That jargon is written in reasonably fluent English and is legible. There is even a nice picture of a content looking female figure supposedly engaged in manufacturing that garri. That bag meets global technical standards for products like garri. With luck, the garri in that bag will not be adulterated with sand and stones. It would have met scientific and safety standards as well. Now, go and look for a bag of garri in Nigeria and report your findings.

It is at this point some may ask – so what? So what if our garri is not charmingly displayed in 500gm bags? It is about standards. It is about our excessive consumerist culture. It is about the mediocre attitude to entrepreneurship. It is about the inept governance strategies that believe leadership is the power to redistribute the common wealth. It is about the inefficiency of economic policies that target a 2020 position of power without sorting out power supply. It is about corrupt contractors and their government sponsors who do not want roads, rail or sea transportation to work so they can re-award the same contracts every year and make transportation costly. It is about government’s easy fall back on oil. It is about a society which hasn’t got a clue why it is where it is, how it got here or, where it is going to.

That bag of Indian garri is a symbol of everything wrong with Nigeria’s economy development. According to market sources as at February 21 2017, a bag of 50kg garri produced in Ogoja is sold for between eight and ten thousand naira. The same bag is sold for sixteen thousand naira in nearby Anambra State, double the cost at source. There are crumbling mills, mills lying idle, and mills lacking raw materials. This is a country with latest official statistical data showing unemployment rate at 13.3 %, dwindling oil profits and at the same time, a recovered loot of $9.8 million dollars and about £74,000 from a public servant. If you can, convert these sums to naira and cross check them against Nigeria’s 2016 budget. $9.8million at the parallel market rate of N520 would fetch just over five billion naira – N5,096,000,000 to be exact.

As a potential and now doubtful investor said in perplexed distaste at the depth of misunderstanding and outright ignorance over Nigeria’s complicity in her economic down spiral, the outrage over an innocent bag of garri on a shelf, is “beautiful nonsense”. We will be outraged but we will buy it. At their worst, government and its agencies will ban it. Since we will not produce garri that can compare with it, one doubts if there will be a replacement.

I have just checked the image of that bag of Indian garri again. Perhaps no one has noticed that the figure on the packaging is of an Asian lady presumably engaged in a garri production process. If Nigeria has a monopoly on cassava and garri is a national food, why is no one complaining about that image? Or maybe we don’t know it matters.