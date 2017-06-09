Hehehehe! Allow me to laugh in Portuguese

In the language of those first strangers

On my shores…when I knew nothing.

Ah…many have come and gone and now it is only me and you

Now I laugh with my eyes open

I am watching you.

The water running from my eyes as I now laugh in Nigerian

Still leaves me clear to see;

To see your plans. Sorry, they won’t work.

You see, you can no longer eat your meat

And eat my meat

And then tell me there is no meat.

Who ate it? You.

I am watching you.

This Nigerian is watching you.

Colonised, divided, they called us Nigerian.

Seeking Independence, we said, “Yes we’re Nigerian!”

Before the war, after the war, we nodded, “we are Nigerian!”

If others want to be anything else, na dem sabi.

Just don’t try to confuse me with plenty grammar, plenty kweshion.

The days someone else ate my meat are over: I am fully Nigerian.

If your heroes past answered to Nigerian, so did mine.

You claim you are Nigerian. So am I;

Proudly Nigerian.

In good and bad, I have traversed with that green passport

Forced them to look at me with respect,

Changed their mockery to courtesy,

Worked. Achieved. Strived for success.

Invested sweat and tears, struggling, yet, Proudly Nigerian.

You think I will give that up? Think again.

If you say I am not who I am, then how are you who you say you are?

You won’t confuse me with plenty grammar, plenty kweshion.

Now, I laugh, I laugh in Nigerian; a free Nigerian.

They know me as Nigerian. I twit in Nigerian; I social-media in Nigerian.

Chop your meat. I will chop my meat. Heeheehee, I am watching you.

I am, hashtag, Proudly Nigerian.

