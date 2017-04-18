ï»¿ï»¿Has Lagos forgotten Herbert Macaulay/

Long before Lagos became a megacity famed for its remarkable resilience, a mega figure did mega things to advance its development and the progress of Nigeria. Herbert Macaulay, widely acknowledged as the ‘Father of Nigerian Nationalism’, made his exit almost 71 years ago on May 7, 1946, at age 81, but his spirit is energetically alive.

As Lagos State celebrates its 50th anniversary, which will climax on May 27, it is curious that Herbert Macaulay is not on the front burner. Without doubt, he belongs to the category of all-time greats. It is noteworthy that Herbert Macaulay is generally associated with the spirit of Lagos. Indeed, his history is inextricably connected with Lagos history and the history of Nigeria.



It is thought-provoking that the year-long celebration of Lagos at 50 has no space for Herbert Macaulay, which is a reflection of how the present tends to obscure the past, although the past is part of the present. To see the past in the present requires presence of mind as well as a keen appreciation of history and historical progression. In other words, it may be said that the reality of today cannot be separated from the reality of yesterday.

To underline the relevance of Herbert Macaulay and his indisputable place in the context of the Lagos festivities, it is worth highlighting his celebration in drama. It is testimony to Herbert Macaulay’s stature and his role in Lagos history that Prof. Akinwunmi Isola considered it fitting to write a 2009 play titled Herbert Macaulay and the Spirit of Lagos. It is heart-warming that this play was staged as Convocation Play on March 20 by the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Lagos State University (LASU), as part of the institution’s “21st Convocation Ceremonies.”

But this play deserves a bigger stage and a bigger audience. This is the story that Isola retells: “The governor quarrels with the Eleko over many developmental problems and decides to banish him. Herbert Macaulay, supported by some concerned Lagosians, coordinates a relentless agitation. The success of that spirit is recorded in the monumental judgment of the Privy Council in favour of Lagosians which culminated in the triumphal return of the Eleko to Lagos from Oyo where he served his banishment.”

Herbert Macaulay was born in Lagos on November 14, 1864. His father, Rev Thomas Babington Macaulay, was the founder and first principal of the CMS Grammar School, Lagos, established in 1859. His mother, Abigail Macaulay, was the daughter of Bishop Ajayi Crowther, the illustrious 19th century cleric who in 1864 was ordained as the first African bishop of the Anglican Church at a ceremony in England.

Herbert Macaulay studied Civil Engineering in Britain. He qualified as a civil engineer in 1893, and he is recognised as the first Nigerian with such a professional qualification. He proudly attached the letters C.E. (Civil Engineer) to his name, and also practiced as an architect.

In 1923, he launched the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP), regarded as the first political party in Nigeria, following the amendment of the Nigerian Constitution in 1922, which allowed elected representatives for the Legislative Council and also created a municipal council in Lagos. The NNDP dominated the political space for many years, and Herbert Macaulay, who was known as Mr. Democratic Party on account of his pivotal position in the party, earned the unchallenged appellation ‘Leader of Nigerian Politics.’

When the political situation took a new turn and the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) successfully challenged the dominance of the NNDP, Herbert Macaulay’s patriotic spirit promoted inter-party cooperation as a necessity in the struggle for political freedom. The formation of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in 1944 led to a political merger that saw Herbert Macaulay emerge as the party’s first President.

In 1927, Herbert Macaulay and his friend, John Akinlade Caulcrick, a medical doctor and politician, bought The Lagos Daily News, a newspaper founded in 1925 by Victor Babamuboni, a Lagos bookseller and printer. Herbert Macaulay was an intense monitor of the issues of the day, and expressed his views vigorously in pamphlets and newspaper articles. For instance, he criticised the government’s policy on the liquor trade, the water-rate scheme, the plan to build a separate church for white government officials, and the press law, among others.

Herbert Macaulay’s pamphlet in 1908 criticising the Lagos Railway prompted Governor Egerton to propose a law that would restrict the press. The pamphlet, titled ‘Governor Egerton and the Railway,’ focused on corruption among white officials of the Railway. The power of the pamphlet drew attention to Herbert Macaulay. He also regularly launched attacks on the colonial administration through critical newspaper articles.

Herbert Macaulay fought various battles against the British colonial government. He was an anti-colonial combatant by conviction and choice, for he could have followed the comfortable path of collaboration with the colonialists if he wished. His background and education placed him among the elite of Lagos society. He actually belonged to the circle from which the colonial government nominated African representatives to the Legislative Council.

But Herbert Macaulay was not the personality-type that appealed to the British administration, which regarded him as too principled, too critical, too independent, too bold and too assertive.

In style and manners, Herbert Macaulay was so polished that the people of Lagos referred to him as Oyinbo Alawodudu (white man in black skin). He was noted for his handle-bar moustache, well-cut suits and long bow ties. He described his moustache and bow tie as “parallel and inseparable.” He was known as ‘The Wizard of Kirsten Hall.’

But Herbert Macaulay was a striking grassroots politician. He played important roles in the celebrated Apapa Land Case as well as the equally celebrated Eleko case, which ended in favour of indigenous interests and gave a big boost to his image as a champion of justice. Herbert Macaulay was known as ‘Champion and Defender of Native Rights and Liberties.’ No other politician of his time could match his rapport with the common people. For instance, he cultivated the friendship of Madam Alimotu Pelewura, the powerful leader of the Lagos Market Women’s Association, and could easily count upon the support of thousands of market women in Lagos. The masses composed songs in honour of Herbert Macaulay.

A July 1931 edition of West Africa painted a pen portrait of Herbert Macaulay: “He has a voice and a laugh which would be passports anywhere. The quickness, the energy, the comprehensiveness, with which he can write an article – or a book, if need be – or make a speech, or organise a demonstration, are incredible.”

At Herbert Macaulay’s funeral in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe, who succeeded him as NCNC leader, referred to him as “my political father.” Azikiwe said in a graveside oration: “He has left an imperishable legacy, the struggle for the attainment of social equality, economic security, religious tolerance and political freedom.” This struggle continues today.

This is the giant whose spirit deserves to be invoked as Lagos turns 50. Perhaps something can still be done.