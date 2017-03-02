ï»¿ï»¿Has Buhari Called You Yet?/

The news-sphere has been awash with a somewhat theatrical elation by the media personnel attached to PMB. Buhari has been on "vacation" since mid January. His initial ten-day vacation turned into a medical emergency which has resulted in an indeterminate time frame for the President's return to the country.

PMB as the President of Nigeria obviously thinks he owes no one any explanation as to what health challenges he is facing. The only thing his media and those close to him have let out is that the President is undergoing series of tests and rest. And the results of the tests need to be assessed over a longer period than anticipated. Though there are sources suggesting that the President might have some age-related disease such as prostate cancer this has not been definitely confirmed by the government.

As Nigerians became impatient with an absentee President, speculations became rife as to what was exactly going on, with some suggesting that the President may be dead. In order to deal with the obvious self-inflicted embarrassment, organized visits were embarked upon by selected legislators, governors and other government officials who reported back home with pictures that PMB was alive and was only resting according to medical advice.

The current charade by the Buhari cabal is to acknowledge the President's media team's effort at speaking from both sides of their mouths. Buhari, while thanking a member of his media team expressed his satisfaction that the member had dealt satisfactorily with "mischief makers." Currently, the media team members are falling over themselves to answer calls by PMB from London. Femi Adesina said the call from PMB "made his day" and declared Buhari his "man and leader any day." Garba Usman who missed the President's call was satisfied with a text message and he too declared his undying loyalty to "Baba Buhari."

Now, here is a country, lying prostrate under economic and political woes, saddled with a sick and somewhat inept President who sees nothing wrong in relying on foreign medical institutions where his most intimate secrets are on record. As usual, in our oligarchic society, those who elected PMB as President of Nigeria are the least important when it comes to being appraised of the health status of their principal. In Nigeria, the most important people to a President once elected are his immediate cabal - the rest of the country can wait until the next election.

PMB should know that Nigerians elected him with high hopes and expectations and playing to the small gallery of sycophants, yes-men, and corrupt-but-my-friend types is quite disappointing. It is time Nigerians become important after elections. And since the burden of maintaining a Presidential system of government rests on the people of this nation, it is only pertinent for them to know the health status of the President. The people PMB called mischief makers were left with no option since the government itself created the void for speculations.

We cannot pretend to copy western democracy and its inherent openness while maintaining a closed system at the very pinnacle of governance in Nigeria. There should be freedom of information especially when withholding such information could potentially lead to mischief. PMB should understand that phone calls to cronies simply don't cut it.