~In English, at least, whenever we say Hello" we could equally say "Good Morning", "Good Afternoon", "Good Evening", "Good Night", "Goodbye" or "Good Morrow", as we are wishing the recipient "All the Best" as s-he steps into the future. We are saying "God be with you", or "I am with you". And when we say "Happy New Year", we are saying much the same thing - ie "I wish you well" (as well). Such greetings bode well for our futures. These sentiments are very the stuff of stars, and they go on to produce great fruit, if we sincerely mean it. Happy New Year, everyone ! Cheers and Cheerio etc !

When the Irish extend their blessing to you, they have a lot more to say:

“ May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

And rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.

But there is more, lots more, which we should remember when we make mention of the word “God”, and here is how the Irish say it:

“ May you live as long as you want,

And never want as long as you live.

“ Always remember to forget

The things that made you sad.

But never forget to remember

The things that made you glad.

“ Always remember to forget

The friends that proved untrue.

But never forget to remember

Those that have stuck by you.

“ Always remember to forget

The troubles that passed away.

But never forget to remember

The blessings that come each day.

“ May the saddest day of your future be no worse

Than the happiest day of your past.

“ May the roof above us never fall in.

And may the friends gathered below it never fall out.

“ May you have warm words on a cold evening,

A full moon on a dark night,

And the road downhill all the way to your door.

“ May there be a generation of children

On the children of your children.

“ May you live to be a hundred years,

With one extra year to repent!

“ May the Lord keep you in His hand

And never close His fist too tight.

“ May your neighbors respect you,

Trouble neglect you,

The angels protect you,

And heaven accept you.

“ Walls for the wind,

And a roof for the rain,

And drinks beside the fire –

Laughter to cheer you

And those you love near you,

And all that your heart may desire!

“ May God be with you and bless you,

May you see your children's children,

May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

“ May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light,

May good luck pursue you each morning and night.

“ May you be poor in misfortune, rich in blessings.

May you know nothing but happiness

From this day forward.

“ May God grant you many years to live,

For sure He must be knowing

The earth has angels all too few

And heaven is overflowing.

“ May peace and plenty be the first

To lift the latch to your door,

And happiness be guided to your home

By the candle of Christmas.

“ May you always have work for your hands to do.

May your pockets hold always a coin or two.

May the sun shine bright on your windowpane.

May the rainbow be certain to follow each rain.

May the hand of a friend always be near you.

And may God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you.

Whether we be Jew, Christian or Muslim, or Hindu, Buddhist or Jain etc, we can see the wisdom in these words, and it doesn’t matter whether we are black or white or brindle, male, female, hetero or homo etc. All people from the top of the pile to the bottom of the heap can see the wisdom in blessing others by our acknowledging them with a “smile” and the “time of day”: “Good Morning”, “Hello”, “Be Blessed”, “Happy New Year” etc.

We are foolish indeed if we neglect to cultivate the wisdom of the ages. Solomon’s 3000 year old wisdom is recorded for us in the Old Testament’s Book of “Ecclesiastes”.

I have presented this to you in abbreviated form, and have tried to include all of Solomon’s thoughts, without too much repetition, and having regard to Solomon’s conclusions as contained in “Proverbs”, but without quoting Chapter and Verse references. As old men often will, Solomon wonders if life was worth the living. His questions are still just as real to us today, 3000 years later. We must all ponder on these questions if we are to lead a worthwhile and meaningful life, to be remembered with gratitude by those we leave behind to take our place.

None of us should suppose that Solomon was “perfect” in the matter of “wives” or “slaves” (there is no such thing as happy wives or slaves), although the Bible says “God was so pleased” with Solomon’s request for wisdom, instead of riches, that “Solomon became the wisest man on earth” (See 1 Kings 3.7-12, 3.11 etc). And yet, this wisdom is seldom dusted off. And we should ask ourselves “why”. The obvious answer is that vested interests stand in our way.

Even at life’s end, Solomon was clearly a man who reflected deeply on how short and contradictory human life is, with its mysterious injustices and frustrations. He could not understand the ways of God, “who” (it seemed to him some 3000 years ago) controls human destiny. Yet, in spite of this, Solomon advised people to work hard, and to enjoy the gifts of God as much and as long as they could.

If any of you should doubt my summary, I invite you to take a look at this common-sense, centrally placed, important, but most neglected book of the Bible:

“ Life is useless, all useless. You spend your life working hard, and what will you have to show for it in the end? Generations come and go; the sun still rises (and sets); the winds continue to blow; but the world stays just the same. Although our eyes and ears can never see or hear enough to be satisfied, what has happened before will happen again, as it has from the very beginning.

“ It is like chasing the wind. You can’t straighten out what is crooked, and you can’t count on things that aren’t there. And so I started to think about the differences between wisdom and knowledge, and foolishness, and madness.

“ Wisdom (enlightened knowledge) is better than foolishness, just as light is better than darkness, for wise people can see a little of where they may be going. Fools cannot, but we must all die, wise and foolish alike.

“ All we can do is to be happy and do the best we can, while we are still alive. All of us should eat and drink and enjoy what we have worked for. This is life’s benefit (gift). A human being is no better than an animal, because we all die and return to the earth (creator). Sometimes I envy the dead, and even those never born, for they have never seen the injustice that goes on in this world.

“ It is better to have only a little and have peace of mind (i.e. be satisfied); for one can rise from poverty or prison to become a leader, but if in old age will not take kindly advice, is not as well off as an intelligent poor person.

“ If you go to church or temple, go to learn, rather than offer sacrifices as foolish people do. Think before you speak, and don’t make rash promises which you can’t keep. The more you worry, the more likely you are to have bad dreams; the more you talk, the more likely you are to say something foolish. And no matter how much you dream, how much useless work you do, or how much you talk, always stand in awe of your God Creator.

“ Have RESPECT !

“ Know that every bureaucracy oppresses the poor in some way, and that every official tries to protect their own position and interests. But we leave this world just as we entered it – with nothing. There is nothing we can take with us! The best thing anyone can do is to eat and drink and work and enjoy the short life which has been allotted. Be grateful. Be kind – even to your animals. Be satisfied with what you have, rather than always wanting something else. Internal happiness is the gift of God, our Creator.

“ The living should remember that death is waiting for us all, and that the day you die is better than the day you were born. Remember also that sorrow is better than laughter; it may sadden your face, but it sharpens your understanding. Wise people think about their death. If you take a bribe, you ruin your character. Patience is better than pride. Keep your temper under control; it is foolish to harbour a grudge. Don’t wonder why “things were so much better in the old days”, because that is not an intelligent question. Wisdom should keep you safe, but bad luck can happen to anyone.

“ When things are going well, just remember that life sends both happiness and trouble, and we never know what is going to happen next – good people may die while other evil ones live on. Strive to find a balance. There is no one on earth who does what is right all the time and never makes a mistake.

“ Beware of those who would trap you with undue lust, for their arms around you will hold you like a chain, catch you like a trap, or a net. Watch out for people who grin and wink at you, for they have thought of something evil already. Wisdom can help you avoid these traps, so that you are not filled with worry, and can smile a lot.

“ None of us knows what is going to happen, and there is no one to tell us. No one can put off dying, or put off the day of death. That is a battle we cannot escape; we cannot cheat our way out.

“ Sometimes righteous people get the punishment of the wicked, and sometimes the wicked get the praise and reward of the righteous. Wise people may claim to know all, but they don’t! All we can tell is that the same fate will come to the righteous and the wicked, to the good and the bad, to those who are religious or who are not, to those who offer sacrifices and those who do not. One fate comes to all alike.

“ While we are alive in the world of the living, there is hope, so enjoy life with the people you love, as long as you can. Eat your food and be happy; drink your wine and be cheerful. It’s all right with God. Work hard at whatever you do.

“ Fast runners do not always win races, and the brave do not always win battles. However they try, wise persons do not always earn a living, intelligent ones do not always get rich, and capable folk do not always rise to high positions. Bad luck happens to everyone. You will never know when your time is coming – when we will be trapped at some evil moment when we least expect it.

“ It is better to listen to the quiet words of a wise person than to the shouts of a leader at a council of fools. Just as wisdom does more good than weapons, and one fool can undo a lot of good, so dead flies can make a whole bottle of perfume stink, and a little stupidity can cancel out the greatest wisdom.

“ A country is fortunate indeed if its leader can make wise decisions for the benefit of all, and who control themselves so as not to be gluttonous or drunk with power. Make sure you do not criticise unnecessarily, and if you do, think ahead and question thoroughly, with solutions in mind, so that a way can be found to move forward, not backwards.

“ Put your investments in several places – many places even – because you never know what kind of bad luck may happen at any time. This principle applies also to the people we love. Love, and be good to as many as you can.

“ Be grateful for every year that you live, for no matter how long you live, you will be dead much longer. You aren’t going to be young very long, so enjoy your youth. Be happy while you are still young. Do what you want to do, and follow your hearts desire, remembering always to respect your Creator God, for we must all return to the dust of the earth, and the breath of life will go back to God who gave it to us.

“ These words are like the sharp sticks that shepherds use to guide sheep, and are as lasting as firmly driven nails. They have been given by God, the one Shepherd of us all.

And thus I wish ALL readers ”HAPPY NEW YEAR” – may you be BOTH blessed, AND a blessing, in KIND words and deeds in 2017, and indeed, into the future, where EQUALITY is appreciated, and BEATIFIED.