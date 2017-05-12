By James Ojo

It was 9 am on a cold-misty Saturday . Wedged on a wooden bench in front of his dust-spattered shop, many thoughts ran through Ejiofor Omeke’s mind. He stared into space, his face edged with fears and regrets.

On November 29, 2016, his joy knew no bound when he pitched his shop - Ejitech Welding Construction - along Onuiyi road, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State. But barely few months after, he is losing sleep over that same decision because of one thing - the fear of flood.

“Many people have been telling me about the situation of this place during rainy season. I was told that when rain starts, the gully beside my shop is often over flooded, causing flood,” he said in a quivering tone.

He continued: “I am sacred. I have fears because I keep my working equipment here (inside the shop). I don’t know how the rain would flow. I am afraid I would come here one day and see everything has been washed away.”

Like Ejiofor, many residents of the community are also living in fear of losing their lives and properties to flood. To them, the fear of flood is the beginning of wisdom.

How it began

Recounting how the gully that often leads to flooding in the community when it is overflown started, Mr. Louis Ogbonna, a landlord in the area, explained that there was hitherto nothing like a gully in the area.

According to him, “In the 1970’s, there is nothing like gutter there. We have access road from this Ameobi street to the other street, Ibeziako. The erosion, then, has been passing through another channel and the gutter is free. But in the 1980’s, some people started building on the waterways, thereby blocking the flow of water through its normal route, and diverted the flow of all the water from Nsukka town to this side.

“From there, this gully started getting deeper and deeper. Before, the gutter was not up to six feet, but now, the gully can swallow a tall palm tree and it’s still increasing more and more.”

Also speaking the community leader, Elder Frank Ogbonna said, “As early as 1970’s, erosion has started causing problem in our land. Because all the gutters in Nsukka are directed here as soon as they reach here, many houses would be over flooded. All of the water flowing from Nsukka town through the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) flows through here thereby constituting flood disaster.”

At death’s mercy

The flood has constituted threat to the lives of residents of the community. It was gathered that some of them, who were not aware of the depth of the gully when it rains have been drowned to death. Describing the ordeals residents go through during raining seasons, Mr. Ogbonna pointed out that “it is always dreadful during rainy seasons, especially when there is heavy downpour. The flood has drowned about three persons recently. I think this is the third time the flood has drowned people.

“Sometimes, the people living along the gully sides do not sleep at night, especially during rainy season because of the fear of water seeping into their homes."

On his part, Elder Ogbonna noted that “At times, water would sack all the occupants of this compound but I am always lucky, that it doesn’t enter my room much like others. The whole compound would be flooded.”

While also narrating his experience, a resident of the community, who identified himself as Charles Emengini, said: “I have stayed here up to five years. When I packed in here, the gully was small but at a point it has gotten to this extent. This shows that the thing is deteriorating every year. During rainy seasons, the kind of flood that passes through here is unbearable. It enters people’s rooms.

“Normally, when the gully gets filled up, it will divert and starts entering our compound. If you are not careful, it will enter all the rooms to show you how serious the thing is. I think is a serious issue government has to do something. It is a threat to human hood.

Also speaking, another resident of the community, Mrs Patience Ibe, said: “The gully in encroaching towards the houses. It is very risky. Before, this road is motor able, but now it is not. Some people who think the gully is not deep have been drowned to death by flood during raining season.”

When our correspondent visited the gully, heaps of refuse were seen littered inside, thereby blocking the passage of water. The dump, when burnt, often oozes out putrid smell posing health hazard to residents along the area.

Implication on economic activities in the community

Aside being a source of threat to the people of Onuiyi and neighbouring communities, the flood often cripple economic activities in the area during rainy seasons. A resident of the community, who simply identified his name as Sando explained that many have vacated the area as a result of the ravaging effects of the flood on their business during rainy season.

“The flood has affected the community economically. This place (referring to a segment of the community) was formally a business hub but because of the flood, many have deserted the place.”

Sando explained further that the flood has affected the major road linking the community with other to other places. He continued: “As you know that road is one of the greatest assets in doing business. When road network is cut out, business activities will definitely collapse. So the flood here is not only a threat to their businesses but also a threat to their lives. It has affected the people economically. The nature of the gully now is very devastating. So many people are worried. It is not only a distraction to their business activities but a threat to their livelihood. The state of the gully needs urgent attention.”

On the poor state of road in the community, Sando said, “I learnt that why it has not been attended is because of the so-called “federal-projects” some people see it as solely as the federal government’s affair and I don’t think the federal government is aware it. I don’t think it directly affect federal government.”

Government’s promises that never come true

Speaking on efforts taken by the community so far, the community’s leader said they have sent countless save our soul, SOS, messages to successive governments in the past but nothing concrete has happened ever since.

He said: “I wrote a lot of petitions and they were answered. It was gazetted by the government and it was named “Onuiyi Water Disaster”. But since then we have been doing everything possible to stop the flood, but it hasn’t stopped. I have written to the past state governments on the state of the gully to the government and the government actually took action to help us but all the efforts were just a waste.

Also speaking, Mr.Ogbonna blamed past governments for the deepening state of the gully, pointing out that had it been given the needed attention, the situation would not have worsened to this level.

His words: “Around 1997, the then Nsukka local government chairman came here and saw everything himself. By that time, it was not as deep like that and we were hoping that he would do something but he did nothing and the gutter kept deepening more and more, till it got to this state.

“Our community elder, Frank Ogbonna, has been writing to the local and state governments about the state of the gully. I don’t really know if he has written to the federal government about the issue.

“So we have been writing since then, but nothing has been done. Past governors have come and gone without doing anything. Like I said, we have been writing and writing. It’s not that there is no ample information or awareness created about the situation.

“Now, I don’t even know if the community or Local Government can do anything because the state of the gully has worsened. I think only the federal or state government can do something there now, because it is worsening more and more than before.

It was gathered that many government agencies have visited the community to inspect the state of the gully but nothing has being heard after. Speaking on this, Emengini noted that “a lot of government parastatals have been coming but nothing has been done.”

Mounting expectations

Residents of the community however, expressed optimism that with the beehives of infrastructural projects, especially roads, on-going in state, the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who according to them had visited the area for inspection, would come to their aid.

Expressing hope that the problem would soon be a thing of the past in the area, the community leader said, “I think Governor Ugwuanyi would do the job, because since he assumed office, I have seen some white men coming around to survey the area.”

Similarly, Mr. Ognonna said: “Well, we heard that the present governor has visited the site once since he assumed office. He went around surveying the current state of the gully. So we are hoping that he would do something during his own time as the governor.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Ibe urged government to be prompt in addressing the situation. According to her, the governor must not toe the path of past governments that paid lips service to the project. “It’s not all about measuring, something concrete should be done,” she said.

On his part, Ejiofor said: “We are expecting the current governor to come to our aid. When he (Governor Ugwuanyi) came around at a certain time, he asked me how many people have been coming here and I told him that most times, I tried to drive people away with stone, because I have been seen many people coming here measuring, videoing, yet nothing is being done. As one person is leaving, another is coming without anything to show for it.”