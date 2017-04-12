ï»¿ï»¿EASTER TRUCE/

- Olugu Olugu Orji
-
- April 12, 2017
Why won’t I dance and enthuse?
God and Mammon just reached a truce!
I’m certainly not high on igbo
Simply your regular upbeat Igbo
So come to the open and continue your worship
Approach the altar with the fattened sacrificial sheep
It is after all the grand celebration of Easter
The best time to mimic that Magdalene sister
