Babatope Falade-Onikoyi

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria proves one thing, and that we do not have the necessary tools for national planning.

No amount of brilliant policymakers can translate and implement national planning successfully without a robust and detailed identity management system. Nigeria only needs to assess current programs that have fallen short of optimal impact to appreciate this fact.

We currently run a National Social Investment Program that has paid out 691 billion Naira to the poorest of the poor to date. However, we need to evaluate the identity systems behind the selection process of this program.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment have explained that there is a National Social Register (NSR) that is hosted nationwide by the Ministry of Budget and Planning. If this is the case, how did we select these people? Were they nominated arbitrarily?

Recently, the Daily Post, a Nigerian newspaper publication recorded that the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs; Hajia Sadiya Farouk saying that only Nigerian’s that have a top-up of 100 Naira and urban dwellers with 5,000 Naira or less in their account will benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT)

We have to ask, why can’t we just have one foolproof means to manage the registration and cash payments to Nigerians?

An identity management system with financial payment capabilities would have done this job easily, such a system will eliminate the risk and inefficient method of paying cash directly to people as we saw with ‘Tradermoni’ and direct cash payments to Nigerians recently.

How do we implement or get such an identity management system to work? Do we create a new agency or establish a department within coordinating ministries such as the Ministry of Finance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Budget and Planning? The answer is none. There is simply no need to reinvent the wheel.

Nigeria has since established by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) by an Act in 2007. This organization was established with the objectives to create, manage, maintain and operate a unified national identity database for Nigeria. If this is the case, why do we have another National Social Register?

National Social Register: Inefficiencies’ and Ineffectiveness

Surely, Nigeria must have invested money in building this national social register. This amounts to duplication of effort. Though the NIMC is supposed to be able to link its National Identification Number to other identification systems, the National Social Register should have just been created from the NIMC’s database.

This should have been done in a manner that enables the automatic selection of the poorest of the poor based on key poverty parameters. Compare this to building another electronic register from the ground up.

This writer has been trying to imagine how much government has put into this national social register. From getting nominations countrywide, verifications, registration on systems and development of relationships and correspondence with beneficiaries. This is simply ineffective and inefficient.

These inefficiencies can be avoided or mitigated if the NIMC is duly funded. Does the organization currently get less than 50% of the funding earmarked for it? Why is this so?

If we do not have a robust and functional national database, then we need not be delusional about planning and obtaining results. Once again, if governance is about people, you need a robust identity management system. The only organization empowered by law, with capacity and advantage in the experience and learning curve is the National Identity Management Commission.

The National Identity Management Commission: Responsibilities, Capacity, and Funding

The National Identity Management Commission was created pursuant to the NIMC Act of 2007. It is a successor to the Department of National Civic Registration.

As part of its charter and work, the NIMC is supposed to capture records of;

i) Anyone who is a citizen of Nigeria.

ii) Anyone who is lawfully and permanently resident in Nigeria, whether or not he is a citizen of Nigeria

iii) Any non-citizen of Nigeria who is lawfully resident in Nigeria for a period of two (2years) or more.

The NIMC operates offices across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria and is tasked with ensuring the average Nigerian is captured in her database. This comes with the issuance of a unique National Identification Number (NIN) and a general multipurpose e-ID card.

The National Identification Number (NIN) is supposed to serve as the universal identity number which allows registered persons to access various services in the country. The purpose of this is to ensure that all registrable persons provide a (NIN) before accessing such essential services.

This task has received backing in law through Section 27(2) of the NIMC Act of 2007. The section provides that all registrable persons provide their NIN while trying to do the following:

Open bank accounts International Passport applications Purchase of Insurance Policies Purchase, transfer, and registration of interest inland. Payment of taxes Voter registration and so on

From all these, we see that the NIMC is supposed to be the grundnorm of all identity management systems in Nigeria. But this is not the case, to meet her objectives and duties of developing a database, the NIMC needs adequate funding- based on investigation.

Funding Challenges

Investigations revealed that a paltry 20-30 % of the commission’s allocated budget is released on a yearly basis; this makes it practically impossible to ensure compliance, enrolment of all Nigerians, issuance of the e-ID card, as well as other administrative functions. This problem is not only for the NIMC to bear, but it is also actually taking a toll on Nigerians, and even the government in its developmental planning and execution.

No government can do effective economic planning, gather intelligence, link citizens in the diaspora and run social security systems without a robust identification system.

The United States of America is able to reduce poverty among Americans that are over 65 years from 40% to under 10% because they have a social security system that rests on universal identification.

People in the United Kingdom can claim unemployment benefits through the Unemployment Security Act because of robust identification systems. The identification system also aids the effectiveness of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

On what basis do the social services policies in Nigeria rest? We simply do not know our people. If we do not know them, how can we truly help them?

NIMC Capacity, MasterCard Partnership, and Electronic ID card: Administration of COVID-19 Crisis Palliatives

In line with the need to personalize and produce cards for Nigerians, further investigations revealed that the NIMC has since partnered with MasterCard to supply an additional token after issuing the 11-digit NIN. This token comes as an electronic ID card (e-ID card).

This e-ID has 13 applets, of which 5 are currently enabled according to details on the NIMC’s website. Most notable among the applets is the payment feature- Europay MasterCard and Visa which allows people to pay for goods and services and to receive payment also. This means we could easily have used NIMC to distribute the palliatives for the COVID-19 crisis.

It is evident that the commission is not resting on its oars by pursuing such innovation. If NIMC has been adequately funded, the National Social Investment Program will simply use the commission’s capacity as a background upon which it can launch its initiatives.

The government, I reiterate needs to take the funding of the National Identity Management Commission more seriously. If we do not do this, we will only duplicate efforts and fail to serve Nigerians who depend on the government for support.

As we contemplate all these, we also need to remember that the value of every citizen depends on how much the government knows about such citizens. Do we know our citizens?

BABATOPE FALADE-ONIKOYI, Management Consultant specializing in Public Sector Management, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .