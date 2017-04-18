In the classic ‘A Sand County Almanac’, the great environmental writer, Aldo Leoplod wrote that “one of the penalties of an ecological education is that one lives alone in the world of wounds.” That view is, however, changing because the intellectual questions that may have sounded obscure to many Nigerians in the past, now have some significant socio-political impacts that are far-reaching.

For example, there is no doubt that the local population that depends on the resources of Lake Chad can relate to visible and invisible effects of changing climate. Also, Nigerians who were old enough to recollect the severe drought of the early 1980s can relate to some of the possible effects of climate change and variability.

These experiences are the pointers that the impact of another severe drought due to regional climate change in Nigeria will be devastating on food security. I am thus worried that the transition to an agro-based economy in Nigeria that is being pursued without adequate consideration to future climate change is akin to preparing to fail.

While there is enough rainfall today in our region, it remains a concern that water shortage problems might become more frequent in the future. Without necessarily bugging you with the scientific jargons of the climatic forces driving rainfall variability in West Africa, in particular, the Sahel region of Africa (including the north most states in Nigeria), it is worth noting that the possibility of the severe drought returning to this region in about 15 to 20 years is very high. This is Climate Literacy 101.

Expert value judgment about potential risks of drought and what should be done is the role of policy makers and not scientists. Yet, it is the scientists that will help policy makers evaluate what ‘critical’ drought entails by laying out the element of risk. This piece, in celebration of 2017 Earth Day (April 22nd), will focus on environmental and climate literacy as an engine to advancing agro-climate policies in Nigeria.

My extensive studies and that of other researchers on rainfall variability in our region show that regional climate change and associated climate variability is likely to affect the availability of water in the future in Northern Nigeria. This raises the question of whether there will be sufficient water resources during severe drought to support the current investment in the agricultural sector on a long-term basis.

This climate information on the variability of rainfall is the foundation that should guide our current investment in agro-business. We need Nigerian citizenry fluent in the basic concept of climate change and aware of its direct and visible effects. It is only this understanding that can precipitate informed discussion that will empower relevant authorities to take meaningful action.

For Nigeria to develop a climate resilient agro-based economy, we need artificial recharging of aquifers to augment groundwater during drought by constructing check dams across water courses. It is estimated that even after achieving the full irrigation potential, the major cultivable areas across the country will still be dependent on rain. And there lies the danger.

What will happen when available water resources for agricultural use are much reduced? Will the agricultural sector in Nigeria have the capacity to respond? During drought, surface water will dry up in these northern parts of Nigeria, there will be groundwater overdraft, and agricultural water use will not be sustainable in the Sahel region of Northern Nigeria that is currently being hailed as the future of food security. This will result in the collapse of the agro-based economy.

A holistic framework for the analysis of sustainable water governance systems for an agro-based economy is thus essential. To this end, there is the need for the Nigerian government to also invest in developing the agricultural belt in the southern parts of Nigeria.

We all saw the effect of the glitch in the production of tomatoes in Nigeria in 2016 that resulted in an astronomical increase in the prizes with untold hardship to many Nigerians. The lesson from that is that we should not put all our eggs in one basket. Therefore, in addition to developing the agricultural sector in the northern parts of Nigeria that are prone to severe drought, the federal government should also invest heavily in the food baskets in the south.

Chinua Achebe wrote that "A man who lives on the banks of the Niger (river) should not wash his hands in spittle." The good people of Nigeria that live on the banks of Rivers Niger, Benue, Imo, Cross River, Gongola, Hadejia, Kaduna, Katsin-Ala, Ogun, Osun, Owena, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara Rivers etc. should not face food scarcity under any climate change scenarios.

The development and execution of a Master Plan that will involve the efficient use of perennial water resources in southern Nigeria is a shortcut to ensuring food security. In the face of increasing population and uncertainties such as climate change, these enormous water resources potential should be fully utilized by the state and federal governments.

All we need to do is take advantage of technological innovations to tap these untapped water resources at our backyards. Think of the capacity (cubic liters) of irrigation water we can easily harness from these untapped resources. The promotion of large-scale water management schemes to provide water resources for agriculture can thus guarantee enough water for year-round farming under present and future climate change scenarios.

The antiquated mindset focused on developing agriculture in a drought-prone region should be modernized. All the states in Nigeria should push for, develop and harness the irrigation potentials of their water resources. They should provide policy guidelines aimed at strengthening institutions for integrated water resources management at the sub-regional and watershed scale.

Policy makers in Nigeria should use the 2017 Earth Day to educate themselves on the need to develop a strategic framework for action on climate change that identifies immediate priorities for climate resilient agro-economy behind which the Nigerian government, the civil societies, and the local farmers can align their actions in a more synergistic manner.

This will be achieved by the delivery of sharpened action points that supports the urgent priorities in climate change adaptation and risk management. It’s only after we have done this, that we can guarantee food security in Nigeria

You can email Churchill at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or follow him on Twitter @churchillnnobi