Scroll down for video

The 1982 Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief S. M. Afolabi, has stressed the need to educate people in rural areas on the essence of adequate and balance Nutrition. He said this in Ibadan while declaring open the Nutrition week organized by the Dept of Nutrition, University of Ibadan. Oyo State.

Staff reporter Dotun Onibokun was there and he filed in this report.





{cmp_end}