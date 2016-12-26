﻿﻿Anticorruption Fight: More Than Releasing Demeaning Photos/

There were lots of comments about a purported picture showing amongst others, Reuben Abati, Musiliu Obanikoro and Femi Fani-Kayode during their detention by the anticorruption agency, EFCC. While some lamented the fall of these comparatively young men, others appeared joyous that they got their comeuppance.

In Nigeria's political arena, the winner takes it all, and the losers become scapegoats to be targeted at will and deliberately exemplified as what is wrong with the country. Buhari and his administration have vilified the Jonathan administration for so long and with such vitriol that an unsuspecting observer is bound to assume that, any wrong in the present government is a direct consequence of the erstwhile presidency of Jonathan. Buhari is someone who takes personal loyalty very seriously. If you are loyal to him, you may just be able to get away with murder. In fact, loyalty is so important to PMB that he never acknowledged that Abacha misappropriated money from Nigeria's treasury, probably because he served in the late maximum ruler's government.

The burden of Nigeria's younger political generation is that they are expected to be above board or at least behave better than the older politicians. But it has become difficult to produce younger, patriotic Nigerians because of the egregious need for survival and relevance at the expense of genuine nationhood. The men in the photo should have represented the hope and aspiration of this nation's ability to heal itself and enter the path of progress. But it is very difficult for the younger generation to flourish constructively in a country that thrives on mediocrity and self-destruction. In the near future, do not be surprised to see EFCC detention pictures of those in the present government on social media. How long are we going to continue cycling this puny, underachieving political class, whose self-seeking aims are condemning future generations to penury?

It would be wrong to gloat over the fact that our promising younger generation of politicians and public figures are sent to prison for corruption when the older ones are not better. It is probably wiser to ponder why a country of more than a hundred and fifty million people has not been able to evolve a more accountable, equitable and just system. The problem of Nigeria goes deeper than incarcerating Abati, Fani-Kayode, Obanikoro or Nnamdi Kanu. We must examine the structural defects that seem to throw up corruption, corrupting influences and rebellion instead of probity, honesty and love of country.

We have to ask why Nigerians are perpetually in survival mode instead of self-sufficiency. The same political class have entrenched themselves in the leadership space of the country without any genuine plans for building a nation. Because we tend to act on emotions rather than reason, our rulers deftly push tribal and religious agenda as nation building and concern for the poor.

For a government that prided itself for having a no-nonsense, honest and tough-on-corruption President at the helm, it is sad that the fight against corruption has been reduced to releasing pictures of detained public figures in their underwear. When salaries are not paid, cost of living so high, and there is no security of lives and properties, Nigerians will easily forget what Abati, Fani-Kayode or Obanikoro did and focus on what PMB is doing, right now, to address their problems.