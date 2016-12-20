﻿﻿2016 Election Results Show Some Big Winners and Losers/

The 2016 election is over and the winners and losers have been identified. In this preliminary result sheet are the major winners and losers. As time goes on we will keep updating the results. The final report card will be issued in 2018 December which will correspond to Mr. Donald J. Trumps mid-term.

Readers are invited to add, delete and move around the pieces as they see fit.

Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba

Boston, Massachusetts

December 20, 2016

WINNERS

1 Donald J. Trump For beating Democrats, Republicans and Wall Street

2 The Republican Party despite themselves

3 Hillary Rodham Clinton for being the fisrt woman for a major party and for winning the popular vote

4 Vladimir Putin for succesfully inserting himself into America Election and electing his friend. It is what America does to other countries

5 President Barack Obama. His approval rating soared

6 Sean Hannity and talk radio. For sticking with conservatism when it was unpopular

7 USA. She got the change it wanted

8 Christianity and the Christian Right

9

10

11 Big banks. They can once more be too big to fell

12

13

14 Big Corpoarations and their CEO's. Free at last, free at last, thanks POTUS, no more regulations and caps on compensation

15 Billionaires and millionaires and capitalism, the hell with taxes

LOSERS

1. Mitt romney. Trump ended his political carrer

2. The Democratic Party despite their best efforts

3.Hillary Clinton for coming so close but no icgar

Minorities especially Latinos for sitting on their behind when voting was asked

4.President Obama. His legacy is in question now

5. Pollsters and the media. They either lied or were blind

6. USA. The chage it got may be different from the change it got

7. Muslim. They may be banned in US if Allah permits.

8. Immigrants legal and illegal. They have been fingered as the Problem

Globalization. In the 80's and 90's every Business School stdent was asked to think globally. It has become a bad word.

9. Main Street. They lost all government protections they had

10. Senior Citizens. Their social security could be auctioned off to Goldman Sachs

11. College Students. Bye bye to lower student loans welcome to $100,000 student loan after graduate school no matter you major

12. Labor. No more unions or union bargaining

13. Middleclass and the poor. To whom much is given less is required







